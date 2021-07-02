Dominion Day Rally in Ottawa: What should Canadians rally for?

On July 1st, the second annual Dominion Day Rally was held on the lawns of the Supreme Court of Canada, comprised mainly by those Canadians who are sick and tired of the debilitating lockdowns that have been ongoing since early 2020.

Festivities began in the morning when demonstrators on the Ontario side of the Portage Bridge met with their counterparts on the Quebec side. They then collectively marched to the Supreme Court. And kudos to the Ottawa Police Service who escorted the demonstrators as opposed to arresting them, which has become, unfortunately, all too common in other jurisdictions these days.

Once at the court, several speakers opined on everything from the ongoing loathsome lockdowns to the ongoing and odious cancel culture mindset mainly espoused by those on the left.

The roster of speakers included People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, MPP Randy Hillier, Church of God pastor Henry Hildebrandt, and anti-lockdown crusader Chris Sky.

Several hundred attendees gathered to take in speeches in what was truly a peaceful protest. (Not surprisingly, no statues were defaced or torn down by this group.)

And when it came to answering the question, “What should Canadians be rallying for these days?” the overwhelming answer was: freedom. All of which is somewhat sad and ominous given that Canada has always been one of the freest nations in the world. But clearly, in recent years, freedom in our great dominion has been under attack, be it online censorship policies by the Silicon Valley tech giants or proposed censorious legislation such as Bill C-10. And of course there is the nagging issue of social justice warriors who embrace cancel culture and oppose free speech.

As well, the Wuhan virus pandemic has only accelerated the clampdown on our freedoms and charter rights — all in the name of “public safety”.

Here’s hoping that in the months ahead, progress will be made in restoring our constitutional rights and freedoms — and that Dominion Day 2022 will truly be a celebratory occasion.