Dr. Seuss and the best anti-racism allegory for kids

Children's books by Dr. Seuss have been in the news lately, with six of the author's books being pulled for racist images. In spite of the ban, sales of Dr. Seuss books have surged, with the books now even topping Amazon charts, decades after they'd been first published.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, host Ezra Levant shared an example of the positive side of Dr. Seuss. One book provides the perfect allegory for kids to understand why racism is wrong, and how some individuals look to profit from dividing others.

Make sure to tune in each weekday at noon ET, where we're live on YouTube discussing the day's events and taking questions from viewers. And don't forget to subscribe to the Rebel News Clips channel, where we post segments from livestreams and our premium shows.