Eco-radicals using violence is nothing new

Celebrity eco-activist David Suzuki, speaking to reporters at an Extinction Rebellion protest on Vancouver Island, warned that if government's failed to act on climate issues, “the next stage after this is there are going to be pipelines blown up.”

Suzuki then faced backlash for his remarks, even from the non-profit named after him.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid shared her own experience with eco-terrorism, and why comments like the ones from Suzuki are offside.

Referring to the case of Wiebo Ludwig, Sheila said:

The eco-terrorism bombings happened. Here in Alberta. So it's not some far-fetched conspiracy theory that this violence that Suzuki's threatening, that it might happen again. It has happened. And for many of us, like me, old enough to remember, we were scared for our brothers and for our dads when they went away to work. And that fear lasted for a very long time. Violence, along with death and incarceration for unbelievers, though, these are mantras the radical left recycles to suit whatever crisis they have right in front of them.

