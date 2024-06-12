SNEAKY: Edmonton high school hosts drag queen performer without telling parents

E-transfer (Canada):

On Monday afternoon, Ross Sheppard High School in Edmonton held a drag performance in which bearded drag queen “Gogo Fetch” rolled around on the ground, gradually removing clothing while dancing in front of teenagers.

Many of Gogo Fetch’s previous shows featured him performing sexually suggestive dance routines while wearing very revealing clothing and lifting up his skirt to reveal undergarments.

The event, meant to “kick off Pride Week,” was announced only three days before with flyers around the school and a message played in students' homerooms. No notification was given to parents, something typically provided by the school in the form of social media announcements.

Our source confirms both the drag queen and the dance instructor hired for Wednesday's Pride Week activity, a "vogue dance workshop," were paid for their services, although the cost is currently unknown. Meanwhile, the school’s science department budget is set to be cut next schoolyear due to a lack of funding.

Inside sources reveal Ross Sheppard high principal Rick Stanley was adamant the "performance" went ahead, no matter who disagreed. Upon receiving internal backlash, Stanley relayed a message to the drag queen to “tone down” the show to avoid further flak.

This isn’t the first time this school’s reputation has been tainted.

Back in 2012, a teacher at Ross Sheppard High awarded zeros to students for work that wasn't handed in or tests not taken, even though it went against the school's “no zeros” policy. The teacher was subsequently fired.

Principal Stanley promoted this event with a poster featuring the drag queen at the bottom left and openly gay NDP MLA Janis Irwin on the right, a radical proponent of the LGBT agenda who was the master of ceremonies at this year's Pride Month kickoff.

Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides' office was contacted about the performance and responded that the minister does not have the authority to intervene with Pride Week events because schools were given autonomy to plan and host Pride Week activities.

We reached out to Ross Sheppard High School to hear their side of the story, with the following questions:

What steps were made to notify parents? If none, then why? What steps were made to ensure the children were protected from obscenity, given the drag queen's previous stage performances? How much was the drag queen paid? How was the drag queen selected? What vetting process, if any, was undertaken? If none, then why? Why was a drag performance proposed at all to celebrate Pride, given the controversy around drag performances and minors?

Rebel News received a response, which did not answer any of the questions: