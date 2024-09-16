Elite golf club suspends members for 'identifying as women' stunt

Three members of the 13th Beach Golf Links in Victoria have been temporarily suspended following a video that exposed the club’s new women-focused membership initiative.

The club, which annually hosts the Victorian Open, recently launched a membership drive to encourage more women to join, offering special access to its two courses.

A Golf Club started offering cheaper deals for women.

So a male golfer self identified as a 'woman' in protest. ⛳

The man and his cameraman have now been banned from the Golf club.

In the video, one male member is seen wearing a blonde wig and skirt, pretending to inquire about the new women’s membership. The man filming and another involved in the stunt have also been suspended.

During the video, the member in disguise remarks:

“I’m identifying as a female now and I’m just about to inquire about the new membership deal,” followed by awkward interactions with club staff.

Not seeing the funny side, 13th Beach general manager Rob Hurley confirmed the suspensions, stating that they were a result of "disrespectful treatment of staff, filming without consent and publishing the video on a messaging platform." He clarified that the suspension was unrelated to the members’ attire.

Golf Australia’s CEO, James Sutherland, condemned the behaviour, reaffirming golf’s goal of 'inclusivity':