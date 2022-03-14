Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to 'single combat' — winner takes Ukraine

AP News

The world’s richest man and Tesla founder Elon Musk has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “single combat.” The winner, he said, takes Ukraine.

The self-described meme lord and Tesla Techno King made a series of posts in the early hours of Monday criticizing pro-Ukraine supporters on social media who changed their profiles to add Ukrainian flags to their bios and avatars, mocking them as NPCs, or non-player characters.

The first post on the Ukraine conflict reads “I support the current thing,” with a depiction of an NPC Wojak holding a Ukrainian flag. The depiction of other flags including variations of the LGBTQ+ flags can be seen in the background.

Musk followed up the tweet with a meme of drug lord Pablo Escobar (as depicted in the Netflix show Narcos) sitting on a swing with the caption “Netflix waiting for the war to end to make a movie about a black Ukraine guy falls in love with a transgender Russian soldier.”

Just to show the world how serious he was, Musk then challenged Putin to single combat, and asked the Kremlin, “Do you agree to this fight?”

The billionaire, who went on the Joe Rogan Experience twice has told the podcaster and UFC colour commentator that he has dabbled in taekwondo, karate, judo, and jiu-jitsu.

However, unlike the Russian president, it’s doubtful that Musk, who has merely dabbled in martial arts, would have any chance of taking on a former KGB agent and active judo, karate, and taekwondo practitioner.

Musk’s only real advantages are his height and younger age, being nearly 20-years younger than the Russian president.