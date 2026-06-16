Elon Musk challenging feminization of institutions

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how Elon Musk is challenging the feminization of institutions through entrepreneurial ambition.

He highlighted Musk’s extraordinary achievements — electric cars, reusable rockets, Starlink, and now the largest IPO in history — as distinctly masculine traits: risk-taking, competition, and refusing to accept “no.”

"I think that more than the particular activities that he chooses is how he chooses and how he decides what he wants to do and what he believes in even if no one else in the world sees it, even if everyone else tells him he can't do it, he just does it anyways," said Ezra.

Ezra also argued that institutions overtaken by values of safety, consensus, and emotional management stop accomplishing hard things. He pointed to examples in Europe’s judiciary, bureaucracy, and media as evidence of this shift, while noting Musk continues pushing audacious goals like colonizing Mars despite institutional resistance.

"Some people think that you need to have certain political views before you're listened to, before you're allowed to operate, that's like cancel culture I'm referring to," he said.

"That's when you made a joke at the office and now you're being reported to HR. You support Trump, you'll be fired. That's how it was in Silicon Valley until very recently," Ezra continued.

Ezra went on to cite Musk’s decision to massively cut Twitter’s staff, particularly HR roles dominated by women and focused on 'feelings management' rather than engineering output, as evidence of a deeper cultural conflict.

Musk recently led SpaceX to the largest IPO in history, generating a record $75 billion and making him the world’s first trillionaire.