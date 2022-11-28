BREAKING: Elon Musk declares war on Apple

Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP/Rebel News edit

“Chief Twit” and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has declared war on Apple for its attempted censorship of Twitter.

In a series of Tweets on Monday, Musk disclosed that the tech giant “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter,” adding, “Do they hate free speech in America?”

Although Musk’s remarks first appeared to be without context, many in the comments highlighted to others efforts by activists — notably driven by establishment media publications like the Associated Press, New York Times, and others — to get Apple and Google to pull Twitter from their mobile app stores.

Musk asked: “What’s going on here, [Tim Cook]?”

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Musk then responded publicly to users in his replies, including software developers, who alleged that they too had faced censorship by Apple.

“During Covid, Apple demanded our apps filter some search terms from being returned,” wrote LBRY. If we did not filter the terms, our apps would not be allowed in the store. Apple may make good products, but they have been opposed to free speech for some time.”

Who else has Apple censored? https://t.co/lZculFIkAX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Musk then revealed the source of his issues with Apple, disclosing on Twitter that the company has threatened to withhold Twitter from its app store without any explanation.

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Musk pointed out that Apple levies a hidden 30% tax on everything developers sell through the App Store, including on the sale of in-app content.

Did you know Apple puts a secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store? https://t.co/LGkPZ4EYcz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

With all the facts laid out, Musk announced via a meme that he is going to war with Apple rather than paying the 30% Apple tax.

Although it remains to be seen what moves the Tesla founder will take moving forward, many are proposing that he develop his own Tesla or SpaceX smartphone to rival Apple and Google’s offerings.