Alberta Fact Check: Andrew Coyne thinks Albertans should be grateful for surviving the damage

In his latest X dispatch from the darkest heart of Laurentia, columnist Andrew Coyne's newest argument against Alberta independence appears to be that Alberta is doing relatively well economically; therefore, Albertans have no legitimate grievances with Confederation.

Responding to concerns about federal policies, Coyne mocked Alberta separatists on social media, writing: “ALBERTA IS BOOMING” and noting that Alberta remains Canada's richest province.

Wait, so ALBERTA IS BOOMING … under the oppressive federal yoke? Under the Nine Bad Laws? You mean the richest province in Canada is getting even richer? Clearly there’s no alternative but to bust up the country.



I’d respond directly but the premier’s chief of staff blocked me. pic.twitter.com/f9C11sMnEa — Andrew Coyne 🇺🇦🇮🇱🇬🇪🇲🇩 (@acoyne) June 9, 2026

But that's not much of a rebuttal. It's an admission of Alberta's strength.

Alberta would be even more prosperous if it weren't subject to federal policies that repeatedly target its largest industry.

Even Coyne has acknowledged Canada's broader economic decline under the Carney government, warning recently that Canada has failed to address worsening economic performance.

Alberta's economy has indeed outperformed much of the country. While several provinces face stagnant growth and recession concerns, Alberta continues to attract investment, workers, and businesses. The province leads the country in interprovincial migration and remains Canada's economic engine.

The flaw in Coyne's argument is that Albertans aren't comparing themselves to struggling provinces. They're comparing themselves to what Alberta could be.

Consider the evidence from Alberta's own energy sector.

This week, Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzie said a proposed one-million-barrel-per-day pipeline to the Pacific coast is currently "unfinanceable" under Canada's regulatory and carbon-pricing regime. One of Canada's largest oil companies says Ottawa's policies are preventing the production growth needed to justify major new infrastructure.

That's not a separatist politician saying it. That's a CEO responsible to shareholders.

🚨 Cenovus CEO blasts carbon tax, questions value of Pathways carbon capture project



Link in thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/VwYE5yFor6 — Western Standard (@WSOnlineNews) June 9, 2026

For many Albertans, the issue isn't poverty. It's opportunity cost.

If Alberta can remain Canada's strongest economy while facing federal emissions caps, industrial carbon taxes, tanker bans, regulatory barriers, project delays, equalization transfers, and pipeline cancellations, what could it accomplish without them?

Coyne's argument essentially boils down to this: because Alberta remains successful despite federal obstacles, Albertans should stop complaining about the obstacles.

That's like telling an athlete who wins a race wearing ankle weights that the ankle weights clearly aren't a problem because they still finished first.