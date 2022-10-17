Elon Musk expresses alarm over Ukrainian 'kill list'

YouTube/TED Talks

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Elon Musk expressed concern over the weekend of his apparent inclusion in a Ukrainian “kill list” called Myrotvorets following his calls for the Zelensky government in Kiev to parley with its Russian counterparts, and build a road to peace.

Late Friday, the Tesla CEO responded to a viral tweet by independent journalist Eva Bartlett, which showed a screenshot of his brief addition to the so-called “kill list,” which includes the names of thousands of Russian figures and numerous Western figures unfriendly to the Ukrainian government.

Musk added to Ukraine's Myrotvorets kill list (which includes 327 children!)



I've been speaking & writing about this list for years, after being placed on it in 2019, but now that Musk is on it, after Roger Waters & others, perhaps the "peacemaker" list might itself be killed... pic.twitter.com/lLUxnReZZp — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) October 14, 2022

Among the thousands of names listed on the website, some of which are listed as “liquidated” to indicate that they have been killed, former U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is on the list alongside other prominent figures like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

The site accused the politicians of spreading “Russian propaganda” and of being “accomplices” to crimes against Ukraine.

As detailed by many responses to Musk’s inquiry, several well-known Ukrainians and Russians whose names and addresses were published on the list were murdered.

In 2015, a well-known Ukrainian author Oles Buzina was assassinated after his address was published on the "Peacemaker" website.https://t.co/bG0KMu3syv



A 2016 report by the State Dept acknowledged that the site contained thousands of journalist names.https://t.co/S8f0SDmW5p pic.twitter.com/hOWbSOx1Um — Nina 🐙 Byzantina (@NinaByzantina) October 15, 2022

Having confirmed the answer to his question, Musk later tweeted out a link to Myrotvorets’ Wikipedia page, which details how it has been the subject of controversy for several years after its establishment following the Euromaidan uprising.

The German Federal Foreign Office called on the Ukrainian government to shut down the site, protesting against the addition of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder to its “Enemies of the State” list after he defended Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Louder Sound reported earlier this month that former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters was added to the “kill list” after he voiced his opinions on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, stating his belief that American intervention was “fuelling the war in Ukraine” and that Biden was making a mistake by failing to encourage Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to negotiate peace with Russia.