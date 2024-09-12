Elon Musk slams Australia’s misinformation laws, calls government 'fascists'

Australia's controversial misinformation bill has been branded 'the biggest attack on freedom of speech in peacetime Australia'.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 12, 2024
  • News
Elon Musk slams Australia’s misinformation laws, calls government 'fascists'
Elon Musk has slammed the Australian government, labelling them "fascists" in response to proposed legislation to combat what it sees as misinformation on social media platforms.

Musk, who owns X (formerly Twitter), made the blunt comment in reaction to a post outlining the new laws, which could fine social media companies up to 5 per cent of their annual revenue.

Asked about Musk's remark, Australian government services minister Bill Shorten didn’t hold back.

"Elon Musk has more positions on free speech than the Kama Sutra," he quipped on Today, adding that Musk only supports free speech when it aligns with his commercial interests.

The highly controversial proposed laws, introduced by Communications Minister Michelle Rowland, will give the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) unprecedented powers to control online in the name of cracking down on misinformation.

ACMA could fine platforms and even approve an industry code of conduct to address the issue if self-regulation fails.

However, critics argue that these laws could severely limit free speech. John Storey from the Institute of Public Affairs described it as "the biggest attack on freedom of speech in peacetime Australia," warning that it could capture "any difference of opinion."

Despite revisions to the bill, including narrowing the scope of what constitutes misinformation, many remain concerned that it grants too much power to ACMA.

