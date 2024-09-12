Elon Musk slams Australia’s misinformation laws, calls government 'fascists'
Australia's controversial misinformation bill has been branded 'the biggest attack on freedom of speech in peacetime Australia'.
Elon Musk has slammed the Australian government, labelling them "fascists" in response to proposed legislation to combat what it sees as misinformation on social media platforms.
In Australia there's currently a bill being passed through Parliament that would give the Government power to censor "misinformation" on social media.— MilkBarTV (@TheMilkBarTV) September 12, 2024
"Misinformation" exactly like the COVID jabs don't stop transmission... which turned out to be true.pic.twitter.com/fzdjiLyBSb
Musk, who owns X (formerly Twitter), made the blunt comment in reaction to a post outlining the new laws, which could fine social media companies up to 5 per cent of their annual revenue.
Fascists https://t.co/NQcR9justJ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2024
Asked about Musk's remark, Australian government services minister Bill Shorten didn’t hold back.
Move over Brazil - the Australian government has just declared war on X.— John Ruddick MLC (@JohnRuddick2) September 12, 2024
We shall resist!@elonmusk https://t.co/v4zTpPJwki
"Elon Musk has more positions on free speech than the Kama Sutra," he quipped on Today, adding that Musk only supports free speech when it aligns with his commercial interests.
Wow, seriously harming public confidence in the Australian banking system or financial markets will be an offence under the new Albanese government misinformation legislation.— Tarric Brooker aka Avid Commentator 🇦🇺 (@AvidCommentator) September 12, 2024
That is really quite scary, particularly for whistle blowers. https://t.co/1lNlVSuST4
The highly controversial proposed laws, introduced by Communications Minister Michelle Rowland, will give the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) unprecedented powers to control online in the name of cracking down on misinformation.
There's an insidious definition of "Serious Harm" within the MisDis Legislation introduced by Labor today -— Chris Baxter (@chrisbaxter41) September 12, 2024
s14(b) You remember all those posts you shared within facebook groups questioning the Covid orthodoxy? Or was that a family member who shared it? Doesn't matter. You can… pic.twitter.com/SsskV4U5pJ
The government's misinformation bill defines harm to mean damage to the government.— Senator Matt Canavan (@mattjcan) September 12, 2024
The misinformation bill is about protecting them, not you. pic.twitter.com/5viyffDgrt
ACMA could fine platforms and even approve an industry code of conduct to address the issue if self-regulation fails.
https://t.co/sMkQFEZmu1 pic.twitter.com/8EvO26mpjR— Lady Liberty 🌸🗽🇦🇺 (@ladylibertyaus) September 12, 2024
However, critics argue that these laws could severely limit free speech. John Storey from the Institute of Public Affairs described it as "the biggest attack on freedom of speech in peacetime Australia," warning that it could capture "any difference of opinion."
This most dangerous Bill would turbo-charge the draconian powers of the eSafety Commissar, by establishing a Ministry of Truth with her as the Censorship Czar— Craig Kelly (@craigkellyXXX) September 12, 2024
She would have the sole power to determine what is ‘misinformation" - by an objective standard of what is she determines… pic.twitter.com/OaZaUzuLKy
Despite revisions to the bill, including narrowing the scope of what constitutes misinformation, many remain concerned that it grants too much power to ACMA.
It gets worse.— Alex James (@actualAlexJames) September 12, 2024
Serious harm is... harm to "public confidence" in the banking system.
If you're not confident in the banking system, you are spreading misinfo.
Misinfo disinfo bill 2.0#nomisdisbill https://t.co/J16N3yvxxk pic.twitter.com/hdxajuzPQF
