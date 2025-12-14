🔴 EMERGENCY LIVESTREAM: Horrific TERROR attack at Sydney Chanukah event

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando are live with an emergency broadcast following a deadly terror attack at Bondi Beach that has left at least 12 people dead, including children, during a Chanukah celebration.

This urgent livestream will bring viewers the latest confirmed information as it becomes available, as police and emergency services respond to what authorities have declared a targeted act of terrorism. Two gunmen opened fire near the Bondi Pavilion during the “Chanukah by the Sea” event, triggering panic as hundreds of locals and tourists fled the area.

We break down official statements, eyewitness accounts, and emerging details surrounding the attack, including the ongoing police operation, the condition of the injured, and the broader implications for public safety and community security.

With multiple crime scenes established, hospitals treating dozens of wounded victims, and specialist officers examining suspicious items found nearby, this is a fast-moving and deeply confronting situation.