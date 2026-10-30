'We're not in Europe': EU drops associate membership idea for Canada

On Thursday’s live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to reports that the European Union has dropped the term “associate member” for Canada from the joint declaration prepared for this week’s EU-Canada summit in Montreal.

Politico Europe reported that a group of countries, including Germany, Greece and France, objected to mentioning associate membership in the joint EU-Canada statement. Euronews reported that the latest draft refers instead to “ever closer association.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen floated the idea in her State of the Union address on September 16, with Prime Minister Mark Carney in the audience. In a clip played on the show, she said: “Canada and the European Union are two complementary systems. Of course Canada cannot become a full-fledged member of the European Union because of geography.” She called it “an association without accession.”

“It’s so funny because she’s saying, well, you know, we like you, Canada. And it’s okay for you to be our side chick, but don’t expect for us to go public with our relationship,” Sheila said, calling it “very embarrassing” for Carney after Germany, Greece and France objected.

“Finally, someone on the world stage said that kind of quiet part out loud,” Tamara said. “Geographically, of course, this doesn’t make any sense."

They also played a clip of Defence Minister David McGuinty describing the partnership: “Canada’s not surrendering its sovereignty. Canada’s not surrendering its authorities. Canada’s not giving up its power and its responsibilities for borders and immigration and fiscal policies. We’re not going to be adopting European Union directives and regulations.”

“Well, what’s the point of us joining then?” Sheila asked. “Is it just so that we can say, like, oh, we’re in the fancy kids club?”

The hosts also raised a CBC report on documents saying the EU would grant Canada no exemptions from its carbon border rules, despite Canada’s own carbon pricing. Under the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism, a carbon price is charged on certain goods imported from places without equivalent carbon pricing.

Because Canada’s oil and gas trade with the United States is so integrated, Sheila argued, refined fuel coming back into Canada from the U.S. could face that charge. “Guess who pays that? Not the Americans. The Canadian consumer would pay those at the pump.”

“It sounds like we need to just stay as far away as possible from the European Union,” Sheila concluded.