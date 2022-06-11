EXCLUSIVE: Artur Pawlowski talks being on trial for feeding Calgary's homeless during lockdown

E-transfer (Canada):

In this interview, Pastor Artur Pawlowski gives you an in-depth glance into his daily life as a pastor and what it's been like to be under prosecution by the crown simply for feeding the homeless in 2020. Fortunately, we had the opportunity to sit down and let him tell his side of the story — which is what we're all about here at Rebel News.

In this video, we offer you an exclusive interview with the pastor who has become even more well-known since the Freedom Convoy protests earlier this year.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski has been under prosecution by the crown for providing grilled steak, hot beverages and Christmas presents to the homeless community in Calgary, Alberta amid our cold winter.

The greatest problem remains — the crown is out for blood and there is no end in sight regarding a consensus for his trial. After a gruesome three days spent in court, there have been no further proceedings.

The crown tries to prove its allegations that Artur was coordinating a private gathering at a time when the government decided it was illegal to do so. And since this was a public event hosted on taxpayer-funded streets — where no single individual was denied participation — it seems that it will be difficult for them to prove their claims that this was a private "Christians-only" event.

On June 22nd, the court will release the next official date following this heinous display of so-called "justice".

If you followed my live-tweets from the two days I spent in court, you're already aware that most of the focus was cast onto so many fringe and meaningless aspects, such as Santa hats, Artur’s big red truck, and the question of authenticity posed to the Christmas tree present.

