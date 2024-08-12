Exclusive Interview: Actress, model & influencer Pamela Jean Noble

E-transfer (Canada):

Pamela Jean Noble is an American media personality, philanthropist and influencer, as well as a former reality television star and model who in recent years has turned her attention towards advancing conservative ideals.

In addition to sharing her journey as a mother of one with a second child on the way, her homeschooling efforts, and the importance of healthy eating to her sizeable Instagram following, Pamela is also an ambassador for Turning Point USA, and a frequent guest on many conservative American networks.

Rebel News was fortunate to be able to speak with Pamela at a fundraiser event taking place at the Calgary Polo Club, where she was serving as a celebrity ambassador.

The event, called The Gems Cup, supports Gems for Gems, an organization in Calgary which is responsible for the safe-surrender boxes for babies that ensure that anyone who ever finds themselves in a situation where they feel the need to abandon a baby does not leave them uncared for to die.

You can learn more about Calgary’s safe-surrender sites and the tragedy that inspired them by watching our report which you can find by clicking here.

During our exclusive interview we asked Pamela, who was also a fitness model, about the ongoing attacks on spaces for women in sports, and the collective insanity we are witnessing when supposed medical professionals and athletic commissions pretend there is no way to differentiate between men and women.

Pamela also weighed in on how the cognitive dissonance of so many on issues of gender seems to have also undermined people’s sensibilities when it comes to the body positivity movement, with many seemingly unable to even suggest that being morbidly obese is not healthy and shouldn’t be celebrated.

We discussed the polarization of politics and the left-leaning trend in mainstream media, both in Canada and the United States. We also spoke about the bizarre phenomenon of US media outlets echoing the ‘Joe Biden is sharp as a tack’ rhetoric despite abundant evidenced to the contrary for weeks, and then, seemingly in concerted fashion, all regurgitating the J.D. Vance is ‘weird’ narrative ad nauseum.

Pamela also agreed that Trudeau’s leadership is dampening Canada’s image on the global stage, especially among conservatives, and she noted that she was among the countless Americans who were shocked when supporters of the Freedom Convoy had their bank accounts frozen during Covid-19.

Finally, we asked Pamela about the transition from reality TV star and bikini model to conservative spokesperson. She shared that people should be judged based on their present states and not their pasts, and urged everyone to continue asking questions, and be willing to change perspectives and even lifestyles just as she did.