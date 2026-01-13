EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Watch Tamara Lich’s first day at work at Rebel News!

Over the coming months, Tamara will travel to universities, town halls, and events nationwide, sparking conversations about freedom, courage, and standing up for what you believe in.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 13, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

You may have heard that Tamara Lich, the organizer and driving force behind the Freedom Convoy, has joined Rebel News.

And she’s already hit the ground running, filming “man on the street” interviews, talking to real Canadians about freedom, and planning her upcoming campus tour (you can follow along and support her at TheTamaraProject.com).

I couldn’t be more excited to have her on board — even with the challenges of her house arrest slowing us down a bit. (We have to report every move, in advance, to her probation officer. But we’re doing that.) We managed to navigate those restrictions and fly her out to Toronto this week. 

We hired a producer to help with logistics and professional security so Tamara can focus on the message and not worry about threats from crazed left-wing radicals.

You can support Tamara by chipping in below to ensure she can continue this vital work without interruption. Every contribution helps fund security, travel, and other reporting expenses so Tamara can go wherever the story demands.

I can’t wait to see Tamara get back out there and connecting with Canadians. If you want to support her, either through a donation or by sharing her reports, you can do that by chipping in below or by clicking here. Stay tuned for more!

Tamara Lich is under house arrest — so how did we just hire her at Rebel News?

Tamara Lich, the leader of the trucker convoy, was sentenced to a year under house arrest.

She's only allowed to leave her home for medical appointments and church, and a few hours a week to buy groceries. She's not allowed to go out for dinner or visit friends or even go for a walk.

But there is another exception: she can leave her home for work.

So, with the guidance of Tamara's lawyer, Rebel News has offered Tamara a formal job as our new Community Ambassador. We sent the job offer to Tamara's probation officer, and walked her through it, line by line — including the parts about Tamara travelling. And to our relief, the probation officer approved it!

Tamara is going to go to events representing Rebel News, she'll write a new book and do a book tour too. And the most important part of Tamara's job will be our upcoming campus tour, where Tamara will go town by town, talking to young people about freedom and hope.

She is such a good role model and such a positive person, we truly think she'll help us win the battle of ideas with young people.

Unfortunately, Canada has seen increasing violence, too, including from Antifa thugs and pro-Hamas extremists. Just last week, a conservative professor, Frances Widdowson, was mobbed by left-wing extremists at the University of Victoria, and police did nothing to protect her. We simply can't have that happen to our Tamara.

So we've promised Tamara that we will protect her.

We will have professional security guards with her when she goes out in public to do journalism.

And when she goes on campus, we'll have at least four guards assigned just to protect her personally, and more to secure the larger venue.

It's outrageous that police and campus security won't protect conservatives. No other journalists or activists in Canada have to hire private security guards to keep them safe. At Rebel News, it's actually one of our largest expenses. It's unfair, but that's the world we live in.

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-01-13 19:52:22 -0500
    I love how clever it is that Tamara can work for Rebel News in spite of the egregious house arrest rules. Ontario’s prosecutor should have been fired for abusing the legal system. Instead, Tamara gets the house arrest punishment.