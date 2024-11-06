Experts slam the Australian government’s social media ban for teens

Critics argue that a social media ban for under-16s could do more harm than good, severing crucial connections for young Australians.

Rebel News
  |   November 06, 2024   |   News

The Albanese government’s proposal to ban social media access for under-16s, framed as a "world-leading" approach to protect children, has sparked widespread criticism.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the impending legislation, asserting, “Social media is doing harm to our kids, and I’m calling time on it.” However, many question whether banning teens from social platforms truly serves their best interests.

The government claims that social media sites like Facebook and Instagram negatively impact young people’s mental health, with Albanese stating he’s heard “thousands of parents, grandparents, aunties, and uncles” voice concerns about online safety.

The legislation, expected to be introduced during a national cabinet meeting, would require platforms to enforce age verification for all users under 16. While underage users who bypass restrictions won’t face penalties, the platforms themselves will be held accountable.

Drawing parallels to age restrictions on alcohol, Albanese argued, “We have laws such as people can’t buy alcohol if they’re under 18… those laws set what the parameters are for our society. They assist in ensuring the right outcomes.” However, some observers say this comparison overlooks the complex role social media plays in young people’s lives, particularly for those facing isolation.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland acknowledged that social media helps youth "stay connected" but suggested that the risks outweigh the benefits, stating, “When it comes to protecting children from the harms caused by content or addictive behaviours as a result of social media, we are on your side.” Yet, her assurance hasn’t swayed critics who argue that an outright ban could exacerbate feelings of isolation for many young people.

Youth advocates warn that restricting social media access will disproportionately affect vulnerable teenagers who depend on online platforms for friendship and support. The ban is pretty much the opposite of what we would recommend,” said Amelia Johns, associate professor of digital media at the University of Technology Sydney. “For a lot of young people, it’s not an option to opt out, and I do wonder about the mental health consequences of a complete blanket ban.”

Concerns have also been raised about the policy’s effectiveness. A recent age verification trial in France revealed that nearly half of teenagers bypassed restrictions using virtual private networks (VPNs).

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting.

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.