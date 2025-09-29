'Explain yourselves': Conservative MP Scott Anderson takes ostrich fight to Parliament

The fight to save nearly 400 healthy ostriches from being culled in Edgewood, B.C. has made its way to Parliament Hill, where Vernon–Lake Country–Monashee Conservative MP Scott Anderson boldly asked the Liberal government the most obvious question: why won’t they simply test the birds instead of killing them?

Conservative MP Scott Anderson rips the Liberal government for allowing federal health authorities to move forward with culling 400 presumably healthy ostriches with no transparency or communication. pic.twitter.com/cfHV49Cpc8 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 25, 2025

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency ordered the flock at Universal Ostrich Farms destroyed after two dead birds tested positive for avian flu via PCR last December. The farmers argued in court that the roughly 395 surviving ostriches remain healthy, untested, and should not be culled.

After months of legal battles, the CFIA arrived at the farm with a warrant under the Health of Animals Act to carry out the cull, but the farm’s lawyer, Umar Sheikh, secured an interim stay order.

The pause will remain until both sides have submitted their responses, after which a Supreme Court judge will decide whether to grant the farmers leave for a longer pause as they seek a full hearing to challenge the Federal Court’s decision to uphold the cull.

“This Liberal government has failed to do its job by letting the Canadian Food Inspection Agency order the slaughter of a herd of ostriches with no transparency or communication with farmers and Canadians,” Anderson told the House of Commons.

Anderson, who has visited Universal Ostrich Farms twice in recent months, emphasized the gap between Ottawa and the reality on the ground.

“Since the beginning, and apparently unlike the CFIA, I've actually met with the farmers and raised their concerns publicly,” he said, adding that “senior academics are begging for access to potential research on diseases.”

Conservative MP Mel Arnold comes to the defence of 400 healthy ostriches facing a cull order from the CFIA. "Why did the Liberal ministers not work with the agriculture sector to resolve this issue?" he asks.



Health Minister Marjorie Michel refuses to comment. pic.twitter.com/K8qScnoCPV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 24, 2025

Kamloops–Shuswap–Central Rockies MP Mel Arnold also raised the concerning issue during question period, pointing to the Liberal government’s refusal to work with farmers.

“When it comes to animal safety, Canadians expect due diligence and transparency. Canadians want to know why the Liberal ministers not work with the agriculture sector to resolve this issue,” said Arnold.