EXPLAINED: Pastor Art and Chris Scott's “compelled speech” order stayed by judge

Yesterday a judge with the Alberta Court of Appeal set aside the craziest court ruling in the entire Anglosphere.

Justice Jo'Anne Strekaf stayed the compelled speech order and travel ban ordered by Justice Adam Germain against Pastor Artur Pawlowski, his brother Dawid Pawlowski and Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott.

Germain issued the sanctions weeks ago as punishment for contempt of a secretly obtained Alberta Health Services court order that banned “illegal public gatherings” — which amounted to church services and protests against the COVID lockdown.

When the Pawlowskis' kept holding unrestricted church, and when Scott protested the way the government shuttered and confiscated his gas station/convenience store/diner after he refused to comply with a government-mandated COVID closure, they were arrested and held for three days in high profile takedowns.

Strekaf stayed the travel ban that required the men to stay inside Alberta for the duration of their 18-month probation and ended the scripted self-denunciation the men had to do before any public statements that would contradict the government's official stance on lockdowns and vaccines.

The men had to preface their words with Germain's pre-prepared opinions:

I am also aware that the views I am expressing to you on this occasion may not be views held by the majority of medical experts in Alberta. While I may disagree with them, I am obliged to inform you that the majority of medical experts favour social distancing, mask-wearing, and avoiding large crowds to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Most medical experts also support participation in a vaccination program unless for a valid religious or medical reason you cannot be vaccinated. Vaccinations have been shown statistically to save lives and to reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms.

The compelled speech provision and travel ban were never requested as a sanction by Alberta Health Services.

Instead, lawyers for AHS admitted it was something Germain added on his own above the fines and community service they had requested.

Lawyers for Scott and the Pawlowkis successfully argued that the compelled speech order and travel ban caused irreparable harm and are something not even seen in “the more odious regimes of the world.”

To send the Canadian Judicial Council a message regarding the authoritarian and our of control Adam Germain, please visit www.FireTheJudge.com

The stay is pending an expedited appeal of Germain's original judgement that also levied steep fines, fees and community service as punishment for the trio. That appeal will be heard on June 14, 2022.

Thank you to everyone who donated to make sure this censorship ruling didn't stand. Fighting back would not have been possible without you.