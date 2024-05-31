Expose the agenda: London will rise on June 1

This weekend, on June 1, Tommy Robinson and his supporters are gathering for the premiere of his new documentary, 'LAWFARE: A Totalitarian State,' and host a protest against issues like mass immigration, gender ideology, the war in Ukraine, inflation and other systemic issues.

Rebel News is heading to London to cover Tommy Robinson's significant event on June 1. Robinson, an activist and independent journalist, will premiere his new film, "LAWFARE: A Totalitarian State," exposing the two-tier policing and justice systems in the United Kingdom.

Robinson invites everyone to protest issues like mass immigration, the sexualization of children, gender ideology in schools, the costly war in Ukraine, systemic failures, and the current inflation crisis.

Because he encourages people to protest issues like mass immigration, the sexualization of children, gender ideology in schools, the costly war in Ukraine, the inflation crisis and other system failures, Robinson has faced heavy censorship and unjust arrests. He's also become a target for Islamic and far-left activists like Antifa.

Despite attempts to silence him, he continues to voice the concerns of the vulnerable through his films.

The Metropolitan Police have requested to see his movie before the premiere. Will he be arrested again? Will left-wing agitators disrupt the event?

I'll be on the ground to show that these issues aren't unique to Canada but are present across Western countries. This weekend, the Brits will expose these problems, and with your support, I'll capture it all.

Corporate media will likely misrepresent this as a 'far-right' movement. Follow my live updates on X (formerly Twitter) and check BattleForLondon.com for full reports.

United Kingdom Tommy Robinson news Battle for London
