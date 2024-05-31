Expose the agenda: London will rise on June 1

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News is heading to London to cover Tommy Robinson's significant event on June 1. Robinson, an activist and independent journalist, will premiere his new film, "LAWFARE: A Totalitarian State," exposing the two-tier policing and justice systems in the United Kingdom.

Robinson invites everyone to protest issues like mass immigration, the sexualization of children, gender ideology in schools, the costly war in Ukraine, systemic failures, and the current inflation crisis.

There's a clear two tier policing and justice system in the UK, with independent voices quashed using these corrupt institutions.



Next week we descend on London.



Join the cultural movement for change.



Make a stand, whilst you can, June 1st, 12pm, starting point Victoria. pic.twitter.com/b3RQzeE1nT — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) May 25, 2024

Because he encourages people to protest issues like mass immigration, the sexualization of children, gender ideology in schools, the costly war in Ukraine, the inflation crisis and other system failures, Robinson has faced heavy censorship and unjust arrests. He's also become a target for Islamic and far-left activists like Antifa.

Despite attempts to silence him, he continues to voice the concerns of the vulnerable through his films.

The Metropolitan Police have requested to see his movie before the premiere. Will he be arrested again? Will left-wing agitators disrupt the event?

My little morning rant, if you're fed up, there's so much to be fed up about, come lay the foundations of a new cultural movement that's going to spread across this country like a wildfire.



If they think they had a problem with the EDL, let's see what we're building now.



Get… pic.twitter.com/eV9tFai0yU — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) May 23, 2024

I'll be on the ground to show that these issues aren't unique to Canada but are present across Western countries. This weekend, the Brits will expose these problems, and with your support, I'll capture it all.

Corporate media will likely misrepresent this as a 'far-right' movement. Follow my live updates on X (formerly Twitter) and check BattleForLondon.com for full reports.