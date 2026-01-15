Exposed: Coastal First Nations is an NGO — not an Indigenous group

Mark Carney just met in Prince Rupert, B.C. with a group called Coastal First Nations, and the mainstream media treated it like routine consultation with Indigenous leadership.

It wasn’t. He gave them a veto on a pipeline. But there's something you may not know. Coastal First Nations is not a First Nation government. It is not a treaty body. It is not elected under Indigenous or Canadian law. It is a BC-registered non-profit advocacy organization whose influence comes from funding and political access, not democratic mandate.

That matters, because this organization sits at the centre of an environmental NGO ecosystem that has spent years obstructing Canada’s oil and gas sector.

The funding behind that ecosystem is not accidental. On the foreign side, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund were central architects of the so-called Tar Sands Campaign, a coordinated effort explicitly designed to landlock Canadian oil, block pipelines, and keep Canadian energy out of global markets.

Back in 2004, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund paid $1 million for the capital to create Coastal First Nations and another hundred thousand dollars for startup.



Coastal First Nations, 30 million, Tides Canada, at least 85 million from the Gordon and Betty Moore

And that campaign worked. It worked for them, not for Canadians.

For more than a decade now, not a single major privately financed oil pipeline project in Canada has gone forward to completion. Not because the oil wasn’t there. Not because global demand didn’t exist. Not because Canadians didn’t want the jobs. But because projects were delayed, litigated, regulated, and politicized to death.

Canadian energy was landlocked. Capital fled. Investment dried up. Projects collapsed one by one. The campaign proved you don’t need to beat Canadian energy on price, you just need to stop it from being built.

That model didn’t disappear. It was replicated. New money joined the old. The Bezos Earth Fund now pours enormous sums into global environmental activism, including Canadian partners whose work consistently targets oil and gas infrastructure. These foundations don’t fund causes out of curiosity. They fund outcomes.

Groups like MakeWay Canada, the rebranded Tides Foundation network, act as intermediaries moving American foundation money into Canadian NGOs positioned to delay, litigate, and obstruct pipelines, ports, LNG terminals, and shipping corridors. The branding changes. The objective stays the same.

Ottawa is not a bystander in this system. Ottawa funds it. Which means you fund it. You fund the organization fighting against your job with the tax dollars you pay from your income at that very same job.

Through conservation, marine protection, and stewardship programs, the federal government directs Canadian tax dollars into the very same NGO ecosystem. The effect is predictable and consistent: projects stall, approvals drag on, and infrastructure never gets built.

This is the context for Mark Carney’s meeting.

Prime Minister Carney ahead of his meeting with Coastal First Nations: "Today is not a day for big announcements. It is a day for dialogue, for listening and working."

He did not meet with Indigenous communities pursuing LNG development. He did not meet with First Nations trying to build ports or export terminals. He met with a federally funded, foreign-backed advocacy organization whose record aligns perfectly with decades of organized opposition to Canadian energy.

And this is why the memorandum of understanding between Mark Carney and the Alberta government to approve a new pipeline project was always theatre.

It was never meant to deliver pipelines. You cannot sign a cooperation agreement with Alberta while simultaneously funding organizations whose purpose is to block Alberta’s energy projects. You cannot claim partnership while subsidizing obstruction. The outcome was baked in from the start.

The MOU provided optics. It bought time. It allowed Ottawa to say it tried while continuing to finance the same activist infrastructure that ensures nothing gets built.

Albertans see this clearly. They see their industry undermined not by markets, but by policy. They see foreign money shaping Canadian energy decisions. They see their own tax dollars used to block their livelihoods. And they see Ottawa still relying on Alberta’s revenues to sustain Confederation while treating Alberta’s prosperity as something to be managed, not built.

This is why separatist sentiment keeps growing. When agreements are performative, when consultation is selective, and when foreign-funded activism is empowered by the federal government, people stop believing the system is honest.

Foreign interference in Canada’s oil and gas sector is real. It has names, foundations, funding streams, and a long paper trail. The Rockefeller-led Tar Sands Campaign was not a conspiracy. It was a strategy, and for its architects, it succeeded. And it is succeeding again.

Mark Carney didn’t disrupt that system. He validated it. Just like Trudeau before him. And Ottawa should stop pretending to be shocked when trust collapses and national unity starts to crack.