On Tour: Exposing the WHO across England

DAY ONE

The plan was simple, a cameraman and I would drive to various cities in England to prop up the billboard van, jump out and start documenting the trip. If time permitted, I would ask the people what they thought of the sign and then set off to the next city to repeat the process.

This was the scene setter for ExposeTheWHO.co.uk, where people can donate to help keep the billboard going. We had requests to come to Scotland, Wales, Cornwall, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Australia, Canada, the U.S. and so on — it was truly wild seeing the messages and comments of support.

The route was also simple, we met the driver of the billboard van in East Croydon, and we put up a video, which you can see below, to outline the route — Oxford, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, Derby, Nottingham, Leicester, Cambridge then back to central London for Parliament Square and 10 Downing street.

SURPRISE! Rebel News is going on tour around England to EXPOSE the WHO and the WEF.



If you want to help us spread the message head on over to https://t.co/pvzcFWpsWd where you can also contribute to help us over the next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/VY9gBo3iLw — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) June 16, 2022

OXFORD

Our first destination was Oxford, home to rich historical universities and colleges, and isn’t too far away from our final destination, so we set up the billboard for the first time to get people’s reactions.

The driver incurred a parking fine when he replied to the warden “I’m not moving the vehicle, I’ll just pay the fine.” It was an amusing start and thank you to our driver, Sean, for paying the fine and not bending the knee.

It was a mixed reaction in Oxford. To begin with, our first interaction was with a man who knew the World Health Organisation and the World Economic Forum, both he explained were organisations with “complete overreach, it’s bulls***.”

Second was a politics student who said, “they shouldn’t be unelected, if something as big as the pandemic happens, we should choose whom we want to deal with it.”

Another woman was triggered by the site of the Evening Standard and the Telegraph being used as a source, as she explained, “the Evening Standard is the biggest pile of shit this country has ever produced and the Telegraph! Another pile of s***!.” When probed on her position on the pandemic treaty, she had no idea what it was, almost as though she would only care if it was from one of the outlets she cared about (probably a Guardian reader).

Citizens react to the https://t.co/LwWzfwWP8Y billboard parked in Oxford.



"It's overreach, it's bullsh*t."



"If something as big as a pandemic happens, we should choose who we want to deal with it."



"Well, they've gotta be better than bloody Boris haven't they?" pic.twitter.com/Y9ubGqts70 — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) June 20, 2022

LIVERPOOL

We arrived in Liverpool, the billboard began its journey down central Liverpool where shoppers were still out and about and the nightlife was about the begin. After the first interaction we had was with a young scouse lad calling Boris Johnson a lizard, I knew I was definitely in the home of Steven Gerrard and the Beatles.

When I posted the video of the billboard making its way through central Liverpool, it took off, with over 145,000 views and 335,000 impressions on Twitter alone.

We decided to try two spots, one where the shoppers were finishing up their consumerism before everything shuts, and the next location was where a strip of restaurants and bars were located, they all had the best view of the billboard.

There was some pushback. A man who claimed to work for the WHO approached me to question the billboard. “Who's the WEF? What’s this all about?” he asked.

The man told me he worked for the WHO, to then say he was just a consultant, to then say he was a scientist, to then say he worked at the local hospital. He was all over the place with his argument, before finally concluding that I was “living in cuckoo land,” simply because I explained that in my view, the WHO is in China’s back pocket and that 6,184 deaths solely from COVID-19 in England and Wales from people with no underlying health conditions was an insane thing to say, with him even accusing me of saying that the bodies in his local hospital he suddenly works at are “fake.”

Citizens react to the https://t.co/pvzcFWpsWd billboard van in Liverpool.



This man claims he works for the WHO, then a consultant, then a scientist, then the local hospital all whilst saying unelected bureaucrats from the WHO dictating our laws is "probably a good thing." (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Ixm0AOgMHo — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) June 21, 2022

I quoted an ONS study which shows that the number of deaths SOLEY by covid was "approximately 6000" (6183) in England and Wales between Feb 1st 2020 to 30th December 2021.



I of course "live in coocoo land" according to him. (2/2)https://t.co/v79WWSq2Hu pic.twitter.com/4y6N9DiBoV — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) June 21, 2022

Day Two - Manchester

It was day two, myself and my camera operator Ashley were both feeling excited to hit the road again and watch the reactions to the public seeing Boris Johnson’s face on the side of our billboard, so we headed to Manchester.

We parked up on St. Peters street right in the centre of Manchester to get a feeling for what people were thinking.

A lot of people were reluctant to go on camera, and a few people were saying things like “I don’t want to get into trouble with work.” That was the main pushback, people were afraid to give their opinion as it might come back to haunt them; it was a real shame.

One lady off-camera explained that she would “rather go to jail” than to go through the last two-and-a-half years of lockdowns, mask mandates and social distancing all again.

After a quick monologue to explain all this and after the interactions, our next destination was Leeds.

Furthest northern point on tour, we arrive into central Leeds.



VISIT: https://t.co/pvzcFWpsWd and help chip in to expose the WHO and WEF. pic.twitter.com/U9njxGSTzK — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) June 17, 2022

LEEDS

Leeds, best known as the birthplace of Marks & Spencers was tough. It was our most northern point of the entire tour and the city was dead — hardly anybody had come outside, which was odd.

We persevered and carried on trying to interact with as many people as possible, once again I was treated like a charity worker trying to sell the big issue.

The people who did interact with me weren’t open for discussion, it was more of an “oh I don’t know about that, I’ll have to look into it.” with me plugging the ExposeTheWHO.co.uk website.

One woman explained that she saw through the lies of 2020 to now, where she explicitly said she will not comply with any measures that impede her freedom, whether it’s the WHO or the government.

Furthest northern point on tour, we arrive into central Leeds.



VISIT: https://t.co/pvzcFWpsWd and help chip in to expose the WHO and WEF. pic.twitter.com/U9njxGSTzK — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) June 17, 2022

SHEFFIELD

Next was Sheffield, home to steel, Bring Me The Horizon, and Gordan Banks.

We parked the billboard in the city centre, where the last stragglers of shoppers were finishing up what they were up to. There were a lot of interactions here, with one guy explaining how he doesn’t support the government or governmental organisations, but then reverting strangely and explaining that he supports this particular organisation (the World Health Organisation).

There were a few pushbacks until we spoke to an African/British woman who was taking pictures of the billboard, who said, “thank you so much for what you’re doing to raise awareness, it’s important, I am moving out of this country because of what has happened in the last few years, I don’t want this to happen again.”

Sheffield city centre: done ✅



Help us over at https://t.co/pvzcFWpsWd pic.twitter.com/AZDsjHajqh — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) June 17, 2022

DERBY

The last destination of day two, Derby. The birthplace of the Industrial Revolution and ironically, a fourth is likely well on its way.

Derby was arguably the most receptive to the sign. We parked it right in the city centre, and the driver decided to drive it all through the town centre off the main road.

I was blown away by the answers. One notable person knew about the pandemic treaty and the World Economic Forum, even going as far as talking to me about the Great Reset. Derby was full of people who knew what the gig was, the city of the working class really charmed the trip with their skepticism of the WEF and the WHO.

Catching the last of Derby's residents in the high streets.



People were more outspoken about the WHO and the WEF here.



Help keep the billboard going for it's last day tomorrow over at: https://t.co/pvzcFWH3NL pic.twitter.com/EnLOqvgQjK — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) June 17, 2022

NOTTINGHAM

Next was Nottingham, a city less than 30 minutes away from Derby, where the weather started to change (typical over here in Britain).

We arrived in the centre and there was… nobody around, it was completely dead. We put this down to the bad weather, and with a limitation on time, I made a quick decision to instruct the driver to park the billboard outside of the BBC in Nottingham.

In my monologue, I asked, will the BBC report on the pandemic treaty fairly?

We paid the #BBC a little visit up in #Nottingham today with our sign, will this prompt the @BBCNews to report on the pandemic treaty fairly?



Help us keep the billboard going - https://t.co/pvzcFWpsWd pic.twitter.com/RaamNmIFcE — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) June 18, 2022

LEICESTER

Here’s a city the people of Canada can try to pronounce, I won’t give you any clues.

This was the quickest city of the journey where it was pouring down with rain along with thunder, and nobody was interested in interacting with any of us. We parked it up in the main high street of Leicester where a few people sitting in restaurants glanced over to read, a few passersby had a quick glance but didn’t take kindly to being asked questions.

The time was becoming tight and we moved on to our second to final destination.

CAMBRIDGE

Cambridge had the most people giving impressions to the sign. We parked it in two spots, one outside of Cambridge train station, which prompted security to come out to investigate and try to find the driver. We were busy filming the monologue when passersby got out their phones and showed their curiosity.

The second place we parked was in the main high street of Cambridge, where more people stopped to take photos, ask some questions and make comments. People explained how they just don’t like Boris Johnson and when being met with “what do you think of the pandemic treaty?”, it was the same answer of “I don’t know enough about that to give an opinion.”

This was the case even though I had just explained what the pandemic treaty was and what it will entail.

PARLIAMENT SQUARE & 10 DOWNING STREET

Our final destination, central London, had a very interesting reaction.

A protest had just occurred where the Unite The Union crowd had staged a rally against Boris Johnson for different reasons, and an altercation between myself and four rabid far-left Corbynites ensued, with them all saying how the WHO is a fantastic organisation that “keeps us all safe with their advice.”

I asked, “how were the last two years for you all?”

They all fell silent for a good three seconds, when one said “I was busy protecting my family.” That look of realization that they weren't being honest... They were here for a different reason and didn’t care for the sign.

The final destination: 10 Downing Street where the billboard has arrived and has made several go-arounds including Parliament Square.



Full videos of the entire trip and peoples reactions to come, head on over to https://t.co/pvzcFWpsWd to help out. pic.twitter.com/o8ZGRpm2io — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) June 18, 2022

Myself and Ashley cracked on with the task at hand.

We had the billboard van make several loops around Parliament Square displaying the video and sound, and a lot of onlookers were eyeballing the sign.

I explained in a monologue that this trip has been a whirlwind of opinions, many people were hesitant to give their opinion in case their employer found out and it would affect their career.

Others were saying that they were in support of the WHO if it meant Boris was in charge, completely missing the point that if the treaty has been signed, it wouldn’t matter who's in charge, our laws would be dictated by unelected bureaucrats not in Brussels anymore, but in Geneva.

I wasn’t looking to start a revolution or to completely change the hearts of many, I was expecting pushback on this trip, I wanted the challenge from various people so I could solidify my point, that national sovereignty is important, and just because you, me and everyone else don’t like this current government, doesn’t mean we should sign that all away to WHO director Tedros and his minions in the UN and the WEF.

One thing is for sure, this was my face to sum up the entire trip.