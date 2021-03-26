Extinction Rebellion now BLAME 'white privilege' for the 'climate emergency'

Today, Extinction Rebellion conducted a Melbourne workshop, blaming the alleged climate emergency on 'white privilege'.

The only problem is, China and India are the biggest polluters on the planet.

So I went to ask them how it works, and the only answer I got was "whiteness doesn't limit itself to the colour of skin".

WATCH & SHARE because you can't make this stuff up.

Australia Climate Change Extinction Rebellion
