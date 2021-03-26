Extinction Rebellion now BLAME 'white privilege' for the 'climate emergency'
Today, Extinction Rebellion conducted a Melbourne workshop, blaming the alleged climate emergency on 'white privilege'.
The only problem is, China and India are the biggest polluters on the planet.
So I went to ask them how it works, and the only answer I got was "whiteness doesn't limit itself to the colour of skin".
WATCH & SHARE because you can't make this stuff up.
Spread the Word!
