BlackRock continues 'forcing behaviours' from prominent position in Davos

Article by Rebel News staff

Speaking from the streets of Davos, Switzerland, at this year's World Economic Forum summit, Rebel News' Ezra Levant discussed BlackRock's presence at the shadowy gathering of elites.

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, and while it may sound like it would be in favour of conservatism, capitalism, and free markets, Ezra explained why this isn't the case.

He noted that the company's CEO, Larry Fink, continually injects left-wing ideals into the companies BlackRock invests in, including diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, along with environmental requirements.

Ezra referenced footage from several years ago showing Fink speaking about how he pressures people and companies to change their behaviours.

"Behaviours are going to have to change, and this is one thing we're asking companies. You have to force behaviours, and at BlackRock, we are forcing behaviours," he said.

The Rebel News publisher went on further to discuss how Fink is able to shape companies' policies.

"Larry Fink will invest in a company, and then become a bit of an activist shareholder and say if you don't bring in certain environmental policies like net zero, certain LGBTQ policies, certain diversity hires, we're going to give you a problem at your general meeting, we might divest your shares, and we have hundreds of millions of dollars worth of shares, that'll affect your share price," he said.

