UK uses anti-terrorism laws to detain Tommy Robinson for journalism: Ezra Levant reacts

Following Tommy Robinson's shocking arrest under the United Kingdom's Terrorism Act earlier on Sunday, Rebel Commander Ezra Levant provided his take on the day's events.

Tommy was detained following a rally he hosted on Saturday in London's Trafalgar Square, where he screened his new documentary, Silenced.

1. Why would Tommy Robinson be detained under the Terrorism Act? He's not a terrorist and has never been accused of being one.



The answer is the powers granted to police under Schedule 7 of that law: you do not have the right to remain silent under it: https://t.co/XNKD420ZRE https://t.co/0vW90UEkDX — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

The Terrorism Act allows British police to detain suspects and hold them without charges, without their usual legal rights, like the right to remain silent. It's intended to be used in 'ticking time bomb' scenarios where normal legal process is suspended due to an emergency situation like an impending terrorist attack.

"But that doesn't apply to Tommy Robinson," Ezra noted. "He's never been accused of or convicted of terrorism in his life. He just had the most peaceful rally that downtown London has seen in memory, compared to, say, the weekly pro-Hamas hate marches in that city."

"My theory is that the government swept in, use these terrorism laws to catch Tommy before he could move on to another jurisdiction, and they're holding him under false pretenses so they can do something to him legally," said Ezra.

"I don't really know the details, and in a way they're not important. All you need to know is that the United Kingdom is now arresting journalists on trumped up excuses using antiterrorism laws to sweep them off the streets without warrant or charge."

While Tommy's latest arrest is a dramatic development, it's not altogether surprising. As Ezra explains, as far back as six years ago, the British government was interrogating officials from YouTube, demanding to know why they weren't censoring Tommy. "They were trying to brand Tommy a terrorist six years ago. But guess what — those same MPs who were grilling him from the Labour Party? They're now in power."

"Everyone in the UK should be worried. And everyone outside the UK who loves that place and knows it's the home of freedom of speech should be desperately worried."