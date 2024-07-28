Tommy Robinson arrested under UK Terrorism Act

E-transfer (Canada):

On the tail end of a massive rally held in Trafalgar Square in London on Saturday, activist Tommy Robinson has been arrested under Britain's Terrorism Act 2000.

EMERGENCY ADMIN POST - PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!!!



We can confirm that Tommy Robinson has been detained by Police using powers afforded to them under the Terrorism Act 2000.



That's right, you read that correctly, Tommy is being held by Police using counter terrorism… pic.twitter.com/i3nagtBbXY — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 28, 2024

Already facing potential charges and up to two years in prison for the leaking of his documentary Silenced, which was shown in the U.S. a couple of years ago, Tommy chose to show the film on three big screens at his rally, stating that he wanted people to know the truth if he was arrested.

Kelly Lamb, Saskatchewan musician and former Rebel News reporter, was in attendance at the rally as she was invited to sing.

It was truly peaceful.



Just 2 days before I flew out, I felt called to sing this song to bless Tommy (& the attendees) knowing he was facing upcoming legal challenges. But a terrorism arrest? This is horrible.



Pray everyone. Pray hard.



May the Lord bless Him & keep him. https://t.co/vV2ZUVEC0y — Kelly Lamb (@KellyLamb86) July 28, 2024

Alongside Kelly was Tamara Lich, the Canadian freedom fighter who has faced her own jail time and legal challenges surrounding her involvement in the Canadian trucker convoy of 2022. Tamara also sang and spoke at the event.

On June 1, Kelly also attended a smaller rally Tommy held at Parliament Square in London where he unveiled another documentary he has made titled Lawfare. This rally was a precursor to a larger movement he is starting alongside other British influencers including Carl Benjamin and Katie Hopkins, with plans for future rallies to try to shift the culture in Britain.

Was this rally really a form of terrorism? Was it full of 'far right hooligans' as so many media outlets report when referring to Tommy and his supporters? Was there violence? Or was it peaceful, uniting, diverse and positive? Kelly is here to tell her side of the story.