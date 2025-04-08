Stephen Harper endorses Poilievre at mammoth Edmonton rally
The Poilievre Conservatives had one of the largest political rallies in recent memory—as many as 15,000 people were in attendance.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Stephen Harper gives a campaign speech for the first time in ten years, endorsing Pierre Poilievre for prime minister.
Now, it’s Edmonton—which always goes Conservative, sometimes even 100%. But the election, as always, will be decided before a single ballot is cast West of Ontario, so we’ll see how it goes.
The latest poll by Abacus Research has the Conservatives and Liberals deadlocked at 39% each. That tells you something—first of all, the Conservative vote hasn’t particularly fallen.
The absolute highest peak the Conservatives ever registered, was when the Liberals were in total disarray, total mutiny, in early January, touched 47%.
So it’s incumbent upon Poilievre and his team to get that level of support in the B.C. lower mainland, and in Ontario outside of Toronto.
GUEST: Free Speech Activist Desiree Fixler.
COMMENTS
Donald Hrehirchek commented 2025-04-08 21:49:59 -0400 FlagHit the nail on the head . Lieberals are the problem , especially with the WEF connection.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-04-08 20:46:25 -0400 FlagI’m overjoyed that Poilievre’s message is resonating well with ordinary citizens. And being a boomer myself, I’m solidly behind Pierre. He’s our only hope to ditch the corrupt and hard-left Liberals. The facts also show that Carney’s wacko ideas have impoverished citizens while making elitists richer. It’s time to tell it like it is to our undecided friends, Liberals, not Trump’s tariffs, are the problem. Solve that by voting them out and we can get serious about negotiating trade deals.