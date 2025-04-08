Stephen Harper endorses Poilievre at mammoth Edmonton rally

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Stephen Harper gives a campaign speech for the first time in ten years, endorsing Pierre Poilievre for prime minister.

On a chilly Monday night, the Poilievre Conservatives had one of the largest political rallies in recent memory—as many as 15,000 people were in attendance.

Now, it’s Edmonton—which always goes Conservative, sometimes even 100%. But the election, as always, will be decided before a single ballot is cast West of Ontario, so we’ll see how it goes.

The latest poll by Abacus Research has the Conservatives and Liberals deadlocked at 39% each. That tells you something—first of all, the Conservative vote hasn’t particularly fallen.

The absolute highest peak the Conservatives ever registered, was when the Liberals were in total disarray, total mutiny, in early January, touched 47%.

So it’s incumbent upon Poilievre and his team to get that level of support in the B.C. lower mainland, and in Ontario outside of Toronto.

GUEST: Free Speech Activist Desiree Fixler.