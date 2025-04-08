Stephen Harper endorses Poilievre at mammoth Edmonton rally

The Poilievre Conservatives had one of the largest political rallies in recent memory—as many as 15,000 people were in attendance.

Ezra Levant
  April 08, 2025   |   News Analysis

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Stephen Harper gives a campaign speech for the first time in ten years, endorsing Pierre Poilievre for prime minister.

On a chilly Monday night, the Poilievre Conservatives had one of the largest political rallies in recent memory—as many as 15,000 people were in attendance.

Now, it’s Edmonton—which always goes Conservative, sometimes even 100%. But the election, as always, will be decided before a single ballot is cast West of Ontario, so we’ll see how it goes.

The latest poll by Abacus Research has the Conservatives and Liberals deadlocked at 39% each. That tells you something—first of all, the Conservative vote hasn’t particularly fallen. 

The absolute highest peak the Conservatives ever registered, was when the Liberals were in total disarray, total mutiny, in early January, touched 47%. 

So it’s incumbent upon Poilievre and his team to get that level of support in the B.C. lower mainland, and in Ontario outside of Toronto. 

GUEST: Free Speech Activist Desiree Fixler.

  • Donald Hrehirchek
    commented 2025-04-08 21:49:59 -0400 Flag
    Hit the nail on the head . Lieberals are the problem , especially with the WEF connection.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-04-08 20:46:25 -0400 Flag
    I’m overjoyed that Poilievre’s message is resonating well with ordinary citizens. And being a boomer myself, I’m solidly behind Pierre. He’s our only hope to ditch the corrupt and hard-left Liberals. The facts also show that Carney’s wacko ideas have impoverished citizens while making elitists richer. It’s time to tell it like it is to our undecided friends, Liberals, not Trump’s tariffs, are the problem. Solve that by voting them out and we can get serious about negotiating trade deals.