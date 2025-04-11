Tommy Robinson may never get justice in the U.K. legal system
Robinson received an 18-month prison sentence, with nine months in solitary confinement, for his documentary on mass immigration.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News reports directly from London for another edition of the Tommy Robinson saga.
Aidan Eardley, KC, the government's main lawyer, presented a weak argument that dismissed mental health concerns following the journalist's months in solitary confinement.
Robinson, who observed the proceedings via video link from prison but was not allowed to speak, was told by Eardley that he could simply delete an incriminating Twitter video if he wanted freedom. Eardley showed no concern for the journalist's mental health.
Robinson has been demonized to the point that he has become an "enemy of the state," as his book is titled. The government is so obviously pursuing a vendetta against him that he may never get justice in the U.K. legal system.
With thirty daily arrests occurring due to social media posts, Robinson has become the "test case" for a system built to censor ideas and prevent free speech.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-04-11 20:51:41 -0400 FlagUnless there’s regime change, Tommy will NEVER get a fair trial. He truly is a political prisoner.