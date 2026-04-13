Would Canadians really join the EU just to spite Trump?

A new poll says most Canadians would want to join the European Union. They would literally join a foreign empire if it meant they disparaged Donald Trump.

Ezra Levant
  |   April 13, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   7 Comments

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Article by Rebel News staff

A poll suggesting that a majority of Canadians would support joining the European Union has sparked a wave of debate about what, exactly, Canadians are expressing when they answer such a question. On the surface, it appears to show openness to deeper alignment with Europe. But the question itself is so hypothetical that it says more about political sentiment than genuine policy preference.

The poll comes amid growing frustration in Canada over issues like cost of living, crime and immigration policy. But it seems less as a serious constitutional proposal and more of a symbolic statement ...an expression of discontent with the current political direction and, in particular, with perceived alignment or opposition to figures like Donald Trump and broader North American politics.

Ezra was recently in Ireland, where fuel-related protests and blockades have highlighted tensions around carbon taxes and rising living costs. During a brief visit, one commentator described striking similarities between Irish demonstrations and Canada’s own protest movements in recent years, including the trucker convoy. In both cases, participants argued that rising fuel costs and government policy had pushed them to breaking point.

Back in Canada, polling data is also interpreted through a partisan lens, with debates over which political party leads on issues like crime, immigration and affordability.

Ultimately, the EU poll has become less about Europe itself and more about what it represents: dissatisfaction, identity, and the search for political alternatives.

COMMENTS

Showing 7 Comments

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  • Michael Guillery
    commented 2026-04-13 23:34:48 -0400 Flag
    Please make your video interviewing Irish (from about the 22 min. mark) publicly available so more Canadians can see what’s happening here, is part of a larger agenda. Thank you.
  • Peter Bradley
    commented 2026-04-13 23:23:51 -0400 Flag
    Its possible that the deputy chief of the Irish police is a Canadian because a foreigner deputy chief would be more loyal to the government, while an authentic Irish deputy chief would be more loyal to the Irish people. The same might also apply to foreigners in the Canadian armed forces. Foreign born, non-citizen soldiers might be more loyal to the government that pays their salaries than to the Canadian people.
  • Peter Wrenshall
    commented 2026-04-13 21:16:57 -0400 Flag
    The only thing worse than joining the EU would be an invasion by China.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-04-13 20:51:37 -0400 Flag
    Ireland and Alberta don’t need yet another level of bureaucracy. The E.U. will act like a colonizer power, not an equal partner. It’s why Britain left 10 years ago. And for Albertans, Edmonton is a lot closer than Ottawa or Brussels.
  • james callaghan
    commented 2026-04-13 20:50:35 -0400 Flag
    That’s just what we need…an unelected EU parliament making decisions for us that we could not disobey…
    They would look at Canada & see how big it is & say to themselves, ‘Canada could easily take in 50 MILLION Migrants over the next 10 years’…
    And there isn’t a damn thing we could do about it…
    THAT’S how stupid some Canadians are…
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-04-13 20:27:34 -0400
    Yes. Next question?

    As for blaming TDS for this country’s misfortunes, we need to think back to the “halcyon” days of PET who made hatred for America a matter of public policy. Without that, we wouldn’t have had Petro-Canada, an atrocious airline industry, and a warped broadcasting system.
  • Paul Scofield
    commented 2026-04-13 20:17:12 -0400 Flag
    The Canadian left has nothing else going for it, nothing successful to run on, or to cement their disparate groups together. Hate is a powerful adhesive. So, to answer your question, Ezra, if the Liberals have their way, Yes. Absolutely.

    Who knew that TDS would destroy much of Canadian politics? We knew it would take out the American Left. Canada was a surprise.