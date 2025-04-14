The Best of Rebel News Campaign 2025 Edition

What's Rebel News been up to? We’ll show you the best of our work so far.

Ezra Levant
  |   April 14, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the 2025 election campaign hits its halfway point. 

What's Rebel News been up to this election campaign? We’ll show you the best of our work so far.

Meanwhile, we have big things afoot this week. We’re running all across the country covering the election full tilt.

We don't want to give it all away, but let me say this—Rebel News has been granted entry into the Leader’s Debates this Wednesday and Thursday.

There’s actually a really big story behind that, of course. It’s actually incredible news, and perhaps our greatest legal victory yet!

We’ll have lots more on the Election Debate for you tomorrow.

But for now, please enjoy the Best of Rebel News as part of our election coverage.

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.