Rebel News covers the election debates... following successful legal fight

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News covers the election debates—after years of elitist censorship.

In 2019, Trudeau's debates commission banned Rebel News and True North from election debates. We won a court case, and the judge ruled that Trudeau violated our constitutional rights and ordered him to let us in.

Trudeau's staff spent two years scheming to ban Rebel News reporters from the 2021 election debates, but a judge ordered them to allow the reporters in.

In 2025, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, Rebel News was welcomed to send 16 reporters to cover the election.

I knew they were lying, which proves my point about Mark Carney. He's just as evil as Trudeau, but smarter and harder-working. I knew they were hiding something from us.

Our lawyer, Chad Williamson, who won against the debates commission in court in 2021, pressed them on it.

Carney's debate commission initially stated that all 16 reporters could attend, but later revealed to Chad that only one candidate would be allowed to ask questions.

They invented a secret rule specifically for Rebel News. If we hadn't hired Chad, our five journalists and two "still photographers" would have been trapped with no time to go to court.

They planned to surprise us and keep it a secret. I'm not exaggerating, I've posted our letters online—you should read them!

The moral of the story here is: never trust a Liberal.

GUEST: Chad Williamson, litigation specialist, on his winning legal work.