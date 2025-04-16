Carney Liberals capitalized on Trump tariff woes

Poilievre's substantial lead over the Liberals has diminished on the backs of Trump tariff woes.

Ezra Levant
  |   April 16, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Senior Columnist Lorne Gunter discusses the 2025 federal election and Mark Carney on The Ezra Levant Show, tonight.

The Atlantic provinces and even Prince Edward Island briefly showed a majority of conservative seats, with PEI hosting a rally of over a thousand people for Pierre Poilievre.

But it feels like that's falling apart.

Ontario appears content with the status quo at the expense of other regions. Despite larger than usual rallies in the province, the Conservative Party is losing ground.

“The threats from Donald Trump on tariffs have created bigger fears than usual,” Gunter told Rebel News. “And so yes, people were afraid of another term by the Liberals. But it now seems to them that the bigger problem is more tariff threats from Trump.”

Alberta, unlike Ontario, remains conservative, and should be a lock for a near clean sweep. However, Ontario is the key to winning the election. 

Kory Teneycke criticized Poilievre's Conservative campaign and suggested a change in strategy, which Ford agreed with.

Poilievre's substantial lead over the Liberals has diminished on the backs of Trump tariff woes.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-04-16 20:38:54 -0400 Flag
    Bring on the domino effect. Confederation never has worked for most provinces. That Laurentian attitude has made our country bound to southern Ontario and southern Quebec. It’s time to restructure or break up confederation.