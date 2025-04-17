Rebel News vows to DOMINATE Day Two of the Election Debates

We had to fight to get into the leaders' debate, yesterday. It's controlled by Liberals, and they don’t take too kindly to outsiders.

Ezra Levant
  |   April 17, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   3 Comments

Ezra Levant will cover the leaders' debate in Montreal, tonight on The Ezra Levant Show.

They repeatedly attempted to block Rebel News, but our lawyers fought back.

Trudeau's debates commission banned Rebel News and True North from election debates in 2019, but a court ruling overturned the ban, citing a violation of constitutional rights.

Trudeau's staff attempted to ban our reporters from the 2021 election debates, but a judge overturned the ban.

Yesterday, we were in the house with four pairs of questions, the same number as CBC/Radio-Canada.

Suffice to say, the mainstream media reacted negatively to our success in the French debate yesterday. Over 15 minutes, they whined profusely. What a bunch of losers.

GUEST: Rebel News Livestream with Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle.

COMMENTS

Showing 3 Comments

  • Peter Wrenshall
    commented 2025-04-17 22:52:52 -0400 Flag
    What a small, profoundly stupid, mediocre coward Jagmeet Singh has finally proven himself to be.
  • Richard Selch
    commented 2025-04-17 22:01:57 -0400 Flag
    I appreciate the good job Rebel News is doing in this debate.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-04-17 20:52:12 -0400 Flag
    Jughead Singh shows what a churl he is by refusing to answer Drea’s answer. I hope people take note of that.