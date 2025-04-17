Rebel News vows to DOMINATE Day Two of the Election Debates
We had to fight to get into the leaders' debate, yesterday. It's controlled by Liberals, and they don’t take too kindly to outsiders.
Ezra Levant will cover the leaders' debate in Montreal, tonight on The Ezra Levant Show.
They repeatedly attempted to block Rebel News, but our lawyers fought back.
Trudeau's debates commission banned Rebel News and True North from election debates in 2019, but a court ruling overturned the ban, citing a violation of constitutional rights.
Trudeau's staff attempted to ban our reporters from the 2021 election debates, but a judge overturned the ban.
Yesterday, we were in the house with four pairs of questions, the same number as CBC/Radio-Canada.
Suffice to say, the mainstream media reacted negatively to our success in the French debate yesterday. Over 15 minutes, they whined profusely. What a bunch of losers.
GUEST: Rebel News Livestream with Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle.
COMMENTS
Peter Wrenshall commented 2025-04-17 22:52:52 -0400 FlagWhat a small, profoundly stupid, mediocre coward Jagmeet Singh has finally proven himself to be.
Richard Selch commented 2025-04-17 22:01:57 -0400 FlagI appreciate the good job Rebel News is doing in this debate.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-04-17 20:52:12 -0400 FlagJughead Singh shows what a churl he is by refusing to answer Drea’s answer. I hope people take note of that.