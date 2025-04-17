Rebel News vows to DOMINATE Day Two of the Election Debates

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Ezra Levant will cover the leaders' debate in Montreal, tonight on The Ezra Levant Show.

We had to fight to get into the leaders' debate, yesterday. It's controlled by Liberals, and they don’t take too kindly to outsiders.

They repeatedly attempted to block Rebel News, but our lawyers fought back.

Trudeau's debates commission banned Rebel News and True North from election debates in 2019, but a court ruling overturned the ban, citing a violation of constitutional rights.

Trudeau's staff attempted to ban our reporters from the 2021 election debates, but a judge overturned the ban.

Yesterday, we were in the house with four pairs of questions, the same number as CBC/Radio-Canada.

Suffice to say, the mainstream media reacted negatively to our success in the French debate yesterday. Over 15 minutes, they whined profusely. What a bunch of losers.

GUEST: Rebel News Livestream with Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle.