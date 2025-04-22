Election focus shifts to crime, tax cuts, and 'nation-building' projects

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Poilievre's Conservative platform shifts the election focus from the carbon tax to other key issues.

Mark Carney's carbon tax reduction to zero, while not a full repeal, highlights the tax's divisive nature and potential for future increases.

The central banker’s history and leadership in global “net-zero” efforts raise concerns about his true stance on carbon taxes.

Despite media support and NDP collapse benefiting Carney, recent polls show a close race between Conservatives and Liberals. Recent comments from David Coletto of the Abacus Data pollster suggests the Liberal lead may be overstated due to response bias.

The Conservative platform prioritizes tax cuts, energy projects, crime reduction, and military revival. It also addresses immigration concerns by focusing on sustainable levels and cracking down on fraud.

The platform also aims to restore free speech by repealing censorship laws and defunding the CBC.

The upcoming election holds significant importance for Canada's future, with concerns about far-left extremism and the potential impact of a Conservative government.

GUEST: Gordan G. Chang, China affairs expert, discusses the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.