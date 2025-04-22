Election focus shifts to crime, tax cuts, and 'nation-building' projects
Despite media support and NDP collapse benefiting Carney, recent polls show a close race between Conservatives and Liberals.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Poilievre's Conservative platform shifts the election focus from the carbon tax to other key issues.
Mark Carney's carbon tax reduction to zero, while not a full repeal, highlights the tax's divisive nature and potential for future increases.
The central banker’s history and leadership in global “net-zero” efforts raise concerns about his true stance on carbon taxes.
Recent comments from David Coletto of the Abacus Data pollster suggests the Liberal lead may be overstated due to response bias.
The Conservative platform prioritizes tax cuts, energy projects, crime reduction, and military revival. It also addresses immigration concerns by focusing on sustainable levels and cracking down on fraud.
The platform also aims to restore free speech by repealing censorship laws and defunding the CBC.
The upcoming election holds significant importance for Canada's future, with concerns about far-left extremism and the potential impact of a Conservative government.
GUEST: Gordan G. Chang, China affairs expert, discusses the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.
Céline King commented 2025-04-22 21:48:06 -0400 FlagHi Susan, Carney is a World Economic Forum (WEF) a card carrying member and a Globalist who was installed as the PM by the liberal party without an election by the people of Canada with the help of the Chinese government who is interferring in this Federal election. Canada’s economic situation has been destablelized by the liberal government for the last decade and if Carney is elected, this Country will never recover economically. The cost of living here is unbearable for many Canadians and it will only get worse if Carney is elected. I hope this helps you understand who Carney is.
Lillian Kelly commented 2025-04-22 21:41:31 -0400 FlagPeople do not understand Trump’s concerns about the border. People have no idea that China and the criminal gangs of China that are affiliated with the Chinese government are using Canada especially the Vancouver ports to bring in the elements needed to make fentynl, and it goes from there to the USA.
There are many other problems with our border and I do not think that Canadian are at all aware of it, nor are they aware of the threat to Canada from China and their interference in our government that is very evident in the Liberal party.
Susan Ball commented 2025-04-22 21:20:13 -0400 FlagWho is this Carney.? I have never and WILL NEVER VOTE Liberal !!
Céline King commented 2025-04-22 20:57:51 -0400 FlagAbout the carbon tax: Carney has no idea how things work in Parliament since he doesn’t even hold a seat, that’s why he’s the liberal candidate for Nepean, ON (where I live) where he THINKS he MAY get a seat. All Carney could do was reduce the carbon tax so he could increase it to who knows how much if he is elected PM. I am a 76 year old senior who has already voted Conservative. By the way, the Conservative candidate for Nepean is BARBARA BAL. Wake up Nepean and make your vote count to make CANADA GREAT AGAIN!!!!!
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-04-22 20:42:54 -0400 FlagI agree with Ezra’s disagreement with some platform points. Even so, I haven’t listened to the whole platform yet.
As for China, They’re led by a gangster government which uses every dirty trick in the book. What consumers need is a web story specializing in products NOT made in China. Too bad I don’t have the money or the smarts to set one up.