Radical transgenders get preferential treatment—at the expense of taxpayers

Taxpayers are burdened by the preferential treatment given to transgender individuals in Canada—something has to give.

David Menzies
  |   April 25, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

David Menzies discusses the federal mandate requiring menstrual products in all federally regulated workplace washrooms and questions the reasoning behind it.

He also criticizes the Ontario Court of Appeal's decision to cover the cost of a penile sparing vaginoplasty for a transgender individual who identifies as neither fully female nor fully male. 

Menzies argues that these decisions highlight the preferential treatment given to transgender individuals in Canada and questions the financial burden of such policies on taxpayers.

Additionally, Menzies reports on Mark Carney's alleged use of tax havens to avoid paying taxes and questions his ethics. 

He traveled to the Isle of Man to investigate Brookfield IOM, a foreign shell company set up by Carney, and questions its purpose and activities. 

Menzies concludes that Carney's actions demonstrate his disregard for Canadian taxpayers and questions his suitability as Prime Minister.

GUEST: Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant discusses his trip to the Isle of Man, a tax haven used by Mark Carney.

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.