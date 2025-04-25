Radical transgenders get preferential treatment—at the expense of taxpayers

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

David Menzies discusses the federal mandate requiring menstrual products in all federally regulated workplace washrooms and questions the reasoning behind it.

He also criticizes the Ontario Court of Appeal's decision to cover the cost of a penile sparing vaginoplasty for a transgender individual who identifies as neither fully female nor fully male.

Menzies argues that these decisions highlight the preferential treatment given to transgender individuals in Canada and questions the financial burden of such policies on taxpayers.

in December, 2022, Mark Carney set up a shell company in the tax haven of the Isle of Man, and named an 88-year old local as the straw man director of it.



Today I went to check out Carney’s tax avoidance scheme for myself. More to come. pic.twitter.com/SCICwum6qG — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 25, 2025

Additionally, Menzies reports on Mark Carney's alleged use of tax havens to avoid paying taxes and questions his ethics.

He traveled to the Isle of Man to investigate Brookfield IOM, a foreign shell company set up by Carney, and questions its purpose and activities.

Menzies concludes that Carney's actions demonstrate his disregard for Canadian taxpayers and questions his suitability as Prime Minister.

GUEST: Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant discusses his trip to the Isle of Man, a tax haven used by Mark Carney.