It's Election Night In Canada—Join Our Livestream Coverage!

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight is election night in Canada.

This is a special Ezra Levant Show, with a live stream starting at 6 p.m. Eastern Time co-hosted by Sheila and Ezra.

Ezra will also show two videos: one from the Isle of Man about Mark Carney's tax haven and another from Dublin about a massive anti-immigration march.

Join the live stream for election results and further discussion!