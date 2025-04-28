It's Election Night In Canada—Join Our Livestream Coverage!

This is a special Ezra Levant Show, with a livestream starting at 6 p.m. Eastern Time co-hosted by Sheila and Ezra.

Ezra Levant
  |   April 28, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Tonight is election night in Canada.

Ezra will also show two videos: one from the Isle of Man about Mark Carney's tax haven and another from Dublin about a massive anti-immigration march.

Join the live stream for election results and further discussion!

