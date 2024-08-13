The process is the punishment in the trial of Tamara Lich

  • Rebel News
  • August 13, 2024
  • News Analysis
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports on the trial of Tamara Lich, which has become a glaring example of how the legal process can be wielded as a punishment in itself.

The trial of Lich and her co-defendant, Chris Barber, continues to drag on in Ottawa. Charged with mischief related to the trucker convoy protests over two years ago, Lich has already endured 49 days in prison. But the trial's protracted nature has become its own form of punishment, with no end in sight.

This trial has now officially become the longest mischief trial in the history of Canada and across all Commonwealth countries — a fact that underscores the absurdity of the situation. The adage "the process is the punishment" rings especially true here, as the endless delays and legal wrangling seem designed to wear down the defendants rather than deliver swift justice.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act during the convoy protests deservedly garnered widespread attention and controversy, it's crucial not to overlook the role of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's provincial government in this prolonged legal ordeal.

Ford's administration has enabled the prosecution, extending the trial in a punitive manner that goes beyond the initial charges. The prosecutors handling this case report to Doug Ford, not Justin Trudeau.

GUEST: Mark Joseph of The Democracy Fund speaks with Ezra on the Lich and Barber trial.

