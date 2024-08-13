LIVE UPDATES: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues in Ottawa

Lich returns to court in Ottawa today as the longest-running mischief trial in Canadian history continues.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 13, 2024
  • News Analysis
The trial of Tamara Lich continues today in Ottawa as one of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy returns to court to face charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

Closing arguments are set to begin this morning in a legal saga that began approximately two-and-a-half years ago.

Lich previously spent almost 50 days behind bars on non-violent offences in relation to her role as an organizer of the anti-mandate demonstrations.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant and reporter Sarah Stock are at the Ottawa courthouse and will be covering today's proceedings.

Levant notes that Lich and her legal team are facing up against "the unlimited resources of the state."

Lich has arrived at the courthouse in Ottawa.

Follow along below for live updates from the trial:

