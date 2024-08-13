LIVE UPDATES: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues in Ottawa

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

The trial of Tamara Lich continues today in Ottawa as one of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy returns to court to face charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

Closing arguments are set to begin this morning in a legal saga that began approximately two-and-a-half years ago.

Lich previously spent almost 50 days behind bars on non-violent offences in relation to her role as an organizer of the anti-mandate demonstrations.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant and reporter Sarah Stock are at the Ottawa courthouse and will be covering today's proceedings.

Just landed in Ottawa with @sarahcstock. We’ll be live-tweeting the ongoing trial of @LichTamara, already the longest-running mischief trial in Canadian history.



We’re also crowdfunding Tamara’s legal bills which are huge. Please help with that at https://t.co/j0CG3ksEfq. pic.twitter.com/oZm9OcBK26 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

Levant notes that Lich and her legal team are facing up against "the unlimited resources of the state."

Tamara Lich’s legal team arrives at the court, led by Lawrence Greenspon.



They stand with Tamara against the unlimited resources of the state — police, prosecutors, politicians and most of the press.



Help even the odds by crowdfunding her lawyers at https://t.co/j0CG3ktc4Y. pic.twitter.com/GqkrLrML29 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

Lich has arrived at the courthouse in Ottawa.

Tamara Lich arrives at the court in Ottawa. A journalist stumbles and she helps him up. I’ll be live-tweeting the proceedings today along with Sarah Stock who will be here all week. To help crowdfund the Airbnb for Sarah, please go to https://t.co/dkU7Ez2w9y. (Thanks.) pic.twitter.com/q9DiFI0STf — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

Follow along below for live updates from the trial:

I'm heading back to Toronto tonight. But my colleague @sarahcstock will be here all week continuing our coverage!



And so will @TDF_Can.



To help crowdfund Tamara Lich's lawyers, please go to https://t.co/j0CG3ksEfq -- thanks! — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

That's it for today. Honestly, I'm in a daze. I don't know how the judge can stay attentive for months on end. Especially when the prosecutors are so obviously trying to stretch things out, as a form of punishment in itself.



The process has become the punishment. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

Prosecutor has a new slide, claiming that there were 5,000 trucks in Ottawa at its peak. The judge suggests that many people just wanted to see what it was all about, other than joining the mission (or committing a crime). — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

The prosecutor and judge are debating the testimony of Insp. Lucas, the cop who negotiated with the truckers. Insp. Lucas positively invited truckers to come into the city and in fact go to particular streets and staging areas.



Sounds like important evidence of legality. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

The prosecutor says it's illegal to "swamp downtown".



Is that a new crime? Swamping a downtown?



Weak. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

‘They’re all committing the same mischief, they’re all committing the same intimidation, they’re all committing the same obstruction, because they were acting as a group,’ the prosecutor says, referring to EVERY single freedom convoy protester! — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 13, 2024

Doug Ford's prosecutor Tim Radcliffe "there was a singular purpose".



Judge: others were there to protest other things.



Radcliffe: "we are disagreeing". — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

This is a political prosecution. I'm quoting from a slide presented by Doug Ford's prosecutor Radcliffe.



"Our movement has grown in Canada and across the world."



He says this is evidence of a crime because Lich uses the world "our", and thus is guilty of everything by anyone. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

‘Language is important,’ the judge tells the prosecution, after she is forced to correct them for one of many times today. This is a seasoned judge of 15 years, former defense, and she seems fed up with the prosecutor’s incompetence. — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 13, 2024

It's not so much that Doug Ford's bumbling lawyer Siobhan Wetschler is lying; I don't think she is.



She's just a dull knife; she misunderstands things; she expresses things poorly; she exaggerates some things and ignores other things. And it's clear that the judge is on to her. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

Wetschler makes a particular point about a Charter challenge (e.g. that this prosecution violates freedom of expression).



The judge pipes up again, saying that the prosecutors make the opposite point earlier in the trial!



This judge is sharp; this prosecutor is dull. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

Lol. The prosecutor referenced another case where a man yelling ‘hold the line’ was arrested on mischief charges.



The judge is like yeah, but what’s that evidence of? Even police yelled ‘hold the line.’ — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 13, 2024

I think the judge has now interrupted and corrected Doug Ford's prosecutor Siobhan Wetschler half a dozen times. I think she's doing it for sport, now. In that sense, the judge is more pitiless than me. That said, the judge must be pretty exasperated after 40 days of this B.S. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

After a lunch break, we’re back in the courtroom for the Tamara Lich trial.



Not only is this trial spanning almost a year a stressful time suck, but Tamara’s legal fees will be enormous. To help her fight back, donate at https://t.co/5xqn96MdPT — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 13, 2024

Again, the judge is speaking at some length about the case the prosecutor is trying to compare, and correcting her. It's like watching Mike Tyson versus a baby lamb. Again, I despise the politics of this prosecutor, but I can't help feeling embarrassed for her. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

The judge knows these cases better than the prosecutor, Siobhan Wetschler. Not for the first time today, the judge interrupts Wetschler to correct her inaccurate comments.



Embarrassing, but more importantly, Wetschler's repeated sloppiness has put the judge on alert for B.S. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

Doug Ford's junior prosecutor, Siobhan Wetschler, is continuing to show case law to the judge she thinks helps convict Lich. It must have been a tough assignment, given how "distinguishable" all of her examples are. As in, they have no similarity to the trucker convoy facts. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

The judge is distinguishing the U of T Hamas case from the present case against the truckers. Again, it feels like a professor (somewhat) patiently indulging a flailing student.



Imagine trying to compare the peaceful truckers with a two-months Hamas protest (with no charges.) — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

.@sarahcstock points out to me that the U of T injunction order comparison is even more insane.



1. Hamas protesters permitted to trespass and commit real crimes for months

2. No Hamas protesters were ever charged



How on earth does this ruling help convict peaceful truckers? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

Prosecutor cites a previous case where someone was convicted of mischief for yelling ‘hold the line.’



This is the state of the Canadian justice system 👎 — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 13, 2024

Doug Ford's prosecutor cites a case I hadn't heard of: R. v. Blanchfield, just last month, where someone in a different protest (Rolling Thunder) was convicted simply for shouting "hold the line" and waving at a protest.



But weekly marches for Hamas are just fine in Ottawa. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

OMG.

Prosecutor says that although Canadians have a right to peaceful protest, and the convoy remained non-violent, ‘peaceful doesn’t mean non-violent’

Literally what else does it mean? — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 13, 2024

Doug Ford's prosecutor Wetscher: truckers "completely overwhelmed the city".



But that's not true. They parked along a few downtown streets, always leaving a clear lane.



This is the feelings-based prosecution I mentioned earlier.



Absolutely disgraceful that Ford funded this. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

I like how engaged this judge is; I just hope her constant clapping back against Doug Ford's prosecutor Siobhain Wetscher doesn't give grounds for an appeal.



The judge is like an impatient professor listening to a C-student make an annoying presentation. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

How many real criminal cases have been delayed, or abandoned, because this joke of a prosecution has taken up 40 days of court, thousands of hours of prosecutorial and police time, and between $5 million and $10 million taxpayers dollars (estimated by one of the lawyers). — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

This junior prosecutor is Siobhain Wetscher. I can't help but think her job is to be so irritating that the judge says or does something that can later by used by an appeal court to overturn things.



So, two theories:



1. She's really this bad.

2. She's actually really good. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

The judge calls the Lich truckers "a group of people trying to work with the city to have a staging area to alleviate the issues." — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

Doug Ford's prosecutor acknowledges the Lich/Barber trucker group were the only ones to have negotiations with the City of Ottawa. The judge interjects that those negotiations had some success, for example, moving truckers away from residential areas. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

I swear to God, the prosecutor just said that "individuals reacted to [Barber's] jokes on social media."



The judge interjected saying, that jokes don't really determine if someone is a leader.



The prosecutor, I swear to God, doubles down and argues back.



I'm not making it up. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

Prosecutor says the evidence shows that Lich's convoy was the prominent, dominant one. The judge pushes back, saying that the evidence was that the Lich convoy was the "moderate one", which is why the City of Ottawa chose to deal with it (e.g. negotiate terms and details.) — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

Doug Ford's prosecutors are on their feet. They arguing that the prosecution is not political, it's criminal. (Hold your laughter, I know.)



They have on a TV screen a quote from another case that claims the convoy was unlawful. The judge says that case is not binding on her. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

I asked one of the lawyers here to estimate the amount of taxpayers' money that has been spent prosecuting Tamara Lich.



The cost of the courtroom alone -- for 40 full sitting days -- is enormous. (The judge, three clerks, security, etc.)



Then there's the cost of the… — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

We're going to start live-tweeting soon -- but it's after 11 a.m. already and the judge has not arrived!



All the lawyers are in their places; the public gallery has dozens of observers. We're just all waiting. https://t.co/iTk61NO3e2 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024

I’m in Ottawa today covering day 39 of Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich’s trial.



First, Tamara was jailed for 49 days, and now, the trial has been drawn out for almost year, all over pending mischief charges. In this case, the process really is the punishment– the Canadian… — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 13, 2024