Elbows Down! A total surrender from Mark Carney to Trump
Carney surrendered to Trump earlier today, removing most tariffs on America after months of failed negotiations.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Mark Carney presented himself as the Trump Whisperer—a sophisticated and worldly figure operating at the highest levels—the only one tough enough to handle Trump.
“Elbows up!” he declared on April 28, illustrating his point with a chicken dance alongside his bride. This aggressive stance included disparaging and threatening Trump, such as raising an internet tax on U.S. companies during trade negotiations.
Carney thought part of being tough was putting tariffs on U.S. goods—and that could make sense. Except he did so on goods that were specifically exempted by the US-Canada trade deal, the USMCA.
Carney also sought closer ties with China and Europe, even claiming Canada was a "natural fit" for the EU. This despite being excluded from recent Ukraine peace talks.
His closest ally, Doug Ford, has only amplified the recklessness.
Carney recently surrendered to Trump, removing most tariffs on America and accepting Trump's terms, despite previously placing them. He declared it a "good deal" and claimed credit, but his negotiation skills are deplorable.
Initially, the Liberals and media backed a confrontational approach, even labelling Premier Danielle Smith a "traitor" for working with Trump. Now, they'll likely spin Carney's concession as "brave leadership."
Furthermore, Trump has unveiled new tariffs on Canadian manufactured goods containing steel and aluminum, impacting Saskatchewan's agricultural equipment makers. Ottawa, however, seems indifferent, having done nothing to lift China's canola tariffs.
After 161 days as Prime Minister, with Parliament sitting only 22 days, Carney has achieved nothing. No budget, no U.S. deal, and skyrocketing immigration, crime, and taxes.
Total failure. I thought this guy was supposed to be an improvement over Trudeau?
GUEST: Will Chamberlain, Vice President of External Affairs at the Edmund Burke Foundation, on the rise of the 'woke right' in the Conservative sphere.
