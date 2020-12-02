What does Erin O’Toole have to say about the pandemic?

The British government, run by the allegedly conservative Boris Johnson, has been even worse than Canada’s in terms of its bizarre, erratic, unscientific and punitive response to the pandemic.

There is one thing I will say about the Brits, though: they let their MPs have some freedom.

And so a few Conservative MPs have actually disagreed with Boris Johnson and their laughable health minister Matt Hancock.

We have 338 MPs in Canada.

Have you heard one of them disagree with the government on COVID? Will not one in 338 MPs will muster themselves?

Well, I thought I’d check to make sure that I wasn’t just relying on the untrustworthy Media Party to tell me what our MPs were up to.

So I reviewed an entire, lengthy speech given just recently by Erin O’Toole, the fairly new leader of the Conservative Party, the new leader of the opposition.

NEXT: Sheila Gunn Reid's story about a small-town church that took Rebel News a full month to put together: Full Gospel Outreach Church FINED $14,000 for SINGING without masks in Saskatchewan.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!