Pro-Hamas gangs invade Parliament, but no Emergencies Act for them!

Pro-Hamas agitators, some of whom were Jewish, happened to jam up the center block of Parliament.

Ezra Levant
  |   December 03, 2024

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, pro-Hamas gangs run the streets of Montreal, and now they invade Parliament itself.

Last weekend, more than a 100 peaceful Canadians retook Toronto sidewalks from Hamas — that was one weekend's work.

But in Montreal, they run 365 days a year. They even had a full scale riot just a few weeks ago, while Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau partied with Taylor Swift.

Now, pro-Hamas agitators, some of whom were Jewish, happened to be in Ottawa today. Unlike the Freedom Convoy, protesters for Hamas jammed up the center block of Parliament.

FYI: Canadian truckers and freedom-loving patriots did not obstruct Parliament through February 2022. 

The center block of Parliament, the main building with the Peace Tower, was closed for renovations. The doors didn't open once, at the time.

Moreover, Trudeau is an unserious man in serious times. No wonder U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is poking him and tweaking him.

I don't think he respects Canada's prime minister. Trudeau is simply unserious when it comes to antisemitism.

  • Don Hrehirchek
    commented 2024-12-03 20:56:20 -0500 Flag
    I agree Bruce A. Some where some how things have to change. An election would be a good place to start.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-12-03 20:52:47 -0500 Flag
    I hope Pierre Poilievre takes strong action against these bad actors and the fake colleges. We need to make our weak and lawless country strong and peaceful once more. And that includes these Hamas supporters. What they’re doing is criminal but our cops are told to stand down. The FIDO policy must end and crimes must be punished.
  • Don Hrehirchek
    commented 2024-12-03 20:47:37 -0500 Flag
    If You want to protest Israel, then go to Israel. If You want to protest Hamas , go to Hamas. This is Canada . Leave Your Protests in the country that You are protesting. This is Canada not Israel or Hamas. Take Your “beefs to their governments” , not ours. All You do is cause division and persecution.