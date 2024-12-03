Pro-Hamas gangs invade Parliament, but no Emergencies Act for them!
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, pro-Hamas gangs run the streets of Montreal, and now they invade Parliament itself.
Last weekend, more than a 100 peaceful Canadians retook Toronto sidewalks from Hamas — that was one weekend's work.
But in Montreal, they run 365 days a year. They even had a full scale riot just a few weeks ago, while Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau partied with Taylor Swift.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh does not have much to say about the occupation of Parliament Hill by Jews Say No to Genocide protesters.— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) December 3, 2024
📸 Dacey Media#cdnpoli #Ottawa #Palestine #Israel #Gaza #ProtestMania pic.twitter.com/Z9S5RVGRXx
Now, pro-Hamas agitators, some of whom were Jewish, happened to be in Ottawa today. Unlike the Freedom Convoy, protesters for Hamas jammed up the center block of Parliament.
FYI: Canadian truckers and freedom-loving patriots did not obstruct Parliament through February 2022.
The center block of Parliament, the main building with the Peace Tower, was closed for renovations. The doors didn't open once, at the time.
Memos from the PCO by Jacqueline Bogden, Deputy Secretary to Cabinet, say there were almost no protestors on Parliament Hill or surrounding streets in the days leading up to the invocation of the Emergencies Act.— Andy Lee (@RealAndyLeeShow) February 28, 2024
“Nobody on the Hill, and then - you invoked the Emergencies Act?!” pic.twitter.com/IvQae2vpC5
Moreover, Trudeau is an unserious man in serious times. No wonder U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is poking him and tweaking him.
I don't think he respects Canada's prime minister. Trudeau is simply unserious when it comes to antisemitism.
COMMENTS
Don Hrehirchek commented 2024-12-03 20:56:20 -0500 FlagI agree Bruce A. Some where some how things have to change. An election would be a good place to start.
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-12-03 20:52:47 -0500 FlagI hope Pierre Poilievre takes strong action against these bad actors and the fake colleges. We need to make our weak and lawless country strong and peaceful once more. And that includes these Hamas supporters. What they’re doing is criminal but our cops are told to stand down. The FIDO policy must end and crimes must be punished.
Don Hrehirchek commented 2024-12-03 20:47:37 -0500 FlagIf You want to protest Israel, then go to Israel. If You want to protest Hamas , go to Hamas. This is Canada . Leave Your Protests in the country that You are protesting. This is Canada not Israel or Hamas. Take Your “beefs to their governments” , not ours. All You do is cause division and persecution.