Trudeau wants a tariff war with Trump — even if it ruins Canada

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, speaks on the wasteful spending of Global Affairs Canada.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, we're 100% sure Trudeau wants a trade war with Donald Trump — and he wants Canada to lose, so he can win the election.

Trudeau is picking a fight with Trump following a pleasant though seemingly unproductive dinner at Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago. That’s not smart.

He called Americans regressive sexists for not voting in Kamala Harris, and said a couple of days prior, that Americans are too stupid to understand what they chose in the election.

Yeah. How’s that going to end? I’ll tell you how — Trudeau wants a trade war. He actually wants one.

Trudeau scolds Americans for electing Donald Trump rather than "its first woman president.



"I want you to know that I am and always will be a proud feminist," the PM adds. pic.twitter.com/Ehhb6j3C0C — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 11, 2024

Donald Trump’s main campaign platform promise was to stop mass immigration. He posed to Canada and Mexico a crippling 25% tariff last month, should they not address the issue by his inauguration day.

It's not out of the realm of possibility to suggest Biden administration let them in on purpose. They left the border open for millions of illegal migrants to enter.

Though only a fraction come from Canada, Trump has made it clear he will not tolerate porous borders to the north or south. It’s an extension of his first term promise to build a wall.

Trudeau says it's important not to "freak out" about Trump's looming 25% tariffs.



The PM suggests that Trump's strategy is to create chaos in "the well-established hallways of democracies and institutions." pic.twitter.com/4weePyY9Yu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 10, 2024

The new Mexican president, who is a socialist like Trudeau, may not like Trump much. However, she understands that there’s a new sheriff in town. Whether or not Trump's threat was serious, posed too much of a risk for Mexico's economy.

Meanwhile, Trudeau had a call with Trump that resolved nothing. Followed by the Mar-a-Lago dinner and cheeky jibs by Trump, who referred to Canada as the 51st American state. As a result, Trudeau and his cabinet are in a tailspin.

One November 25 tweet from Trump cut through nine years of Trudeau's self-delusion. Trump is deadly serious, while Trudeau and company are not.

While Trump's demand was not a formal act of diplomacy, it was diplomacy the Trump way — bluntly said in as few words as possible. And Trudeau did not like that.

Poilievre tears into Trudeau over his lack of a response to Trump's tariff threat over illegal immigration: "Our economy is weakened. Our borders are weakened. Our military is weakened. And most of all, our prime minister is weakened."https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/vS6ozeRwP5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 27, 2024

Sometimes Canada has trade wars with the U.S., over softwood lumber or our dairy cartel, but who on earth would fight for… criminals? As in, illegal immigrants, and worse, drug cartels.

That’s why Poilievre is winning, and winning big on the economy and immigration. If Trudeau can run against Trump, instead of Poilievre, he can blame Trump for the economic fallout instead of himself.

That’s all part of his master plan: Say you’ll fix the border, do nothing and watch as the tariffs decimate Canada's economy.

Does that put him in a better position to win the 2025 election? Maybe. Even if the tariff war turns our economy into a heap of smoldering ashes, at least Trudeau will still be the prime minister. And really, that’s all he’s ever cared about.