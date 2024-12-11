Trudeau wants a tariff war with Trump — even if it ruins Canada

Sometimes, Canada wars with the U.S. over softwood lumber or our dairy cartel. But who on earth would fight for… criminals? As in, illegal immigrants, and worse, drug cartels.

Ezra Levant
  |   December 11, 2024

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, speaks on the wasteful spending of Global Affairs Canada.

 

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, we're 100% sure Trudeau wants a trade war with Donald Trump — and he wants Canada to lose, so he can win the election. 

Trudeau is picking a fight with Trump following a pleasant though seemingly unproductive dinner at Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago. That’s not smart.

He called Americans regressive sexists for not voting in Kamala Harris, and said a couple of days prior, that Americans are too stupid to understand what they chose in the election.

Yeah. How’s that going to end? I’ll tell you how — Trudeau wants a trade war. He actually wants one.

Donald Trump’s main campaign platform promise was to stop mass immigration. He posed to Canada and Mexico a crippling 25% tariff last month, should they not address the issue by his inauguration day.

It's not out of the realm of possibility to suggest Biden administration let them in on purpose. They left the border open for millions of illegal migrants to enter.

Though only a fraction come from Canada, Trump has made it clear he will not tolerate porous borders to the north or south. It’s an extension of his first term promise to build a wall.

The new Mexican president, who is a socialist like Trudeau, may not like Trump much. However, she understands that there’s a new sheriff in town. Whether or not Trump's threat was serious, posed too much of a risk for Mexico's economy.

Meanwhile, Trudeau had a call with Trump that resolved nothing. Followed by the Mar-a-Lago dinner and cheeky jibs by Trump, who referred to Canada as the 51st American state. As a result, Trudeau and his cabinet are in a tailspin.

One November 25 tweet from Trump cut through nine years of Trudeau's self-delusion. Trump is deadly serious, while Trudeau and company are not.

While Trump's demand was not a formal act of diplomacy, it was diplomacy the Trump way — bluntly said in as few words as possible. And Trudeau did not like that.

Sometimes Canada has trade wars with the U.S., over softwood lumber or our dairy cartel, but who on earth would fight for… criminals? As in, illegal immigrants, and worse, drug cartels.

That’s why Poilievre is winning, and winning big on the economy and immigration. If Trudeau can run against Trump, instead of Poilievre, he can blame Trump for the economic fallout instead of himself.

That’s all part of his master plan: Say you’ll fix the border, do nothing and watch as the tariffs decimate Canada's economy. 

Does that put him in a better position to win the 2025 election? Maybe. Even if the tariff war turns our economy into a heap of smoldering ashes, at least Trudeau will still be the prime minister. And really, that’s all he’s ever cared about.

  Ron Voss
    2024-12-11 23:32:29
    Even a lot of Canadians influenced by Trudeau’s mainstream media dislike Trump.
  Barry Desautels
    2024-12-11 22:14:30
    Another excellent program. Thanks for cranking my needles into the red! Lots wrong with Canada right now. The Trudeau-Trump issue is very interesting. Trudeau is in way over his head as are the whole Liberal party. We desperately need an election. Thanks for all the hard work you and the Rebel staff do. Stay safe.
  • Barry Desautels
  Don Hrehirchek
    2024-12-11 22:08:45
    Good call Bruce A. Just hope it is not to late.
  Bruce Atchison
    2024-12-11 21:49:28
    What a frightening prediction. My hope is that when Trudeau lets the tariffs hit in January, Pierre Poilievre will show Canadians that Mexico cooperated but Trudeau deliberately ragged that puck.

    As for lavish spending, I trust Pierre Poilievre will stop that. He also needs to quote the CTF on just how lavish these diplomats and bureaucrats are living. Making it personal, like showing how much this costs the individual taxpayer, is a good way to shock people into voting Conservative.
  Don Hrehirchek
    2024-12-11 21:39:47
    Where are the premiers? They had better put JT in his place . Work with Our greatest trading partner. Not against. How, I do not know ,but I am not involved in cross border politics. But from My side , I think it is better to work with then to threat. Not only that the Donald can not arbitrarily change the rules. He has a parliament to consider. He can arbitrarily charge tariffs. if He can say that they are necessary because of a national security threat.
  Paul Scofield
    2024-12-11 21:24:46
    Nice try there, Trudeau. As an American, I’d go with Pierre Poilievre in a flash. Here’s hoping the True North dumps it’s current fraud like we just did ours.