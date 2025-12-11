Steelworkers unite behind the pipeline vision Canada’s politicians keep ignoring

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports from Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, with a question for steelworkers that seems almost too obvious to ignore: Why doesn’t Canada build a pipeline using Canadian steel, made by Canadian workers, for a Canadian project?

With U.S. tariffs hammering the sector and Ottawa’s half-billion-dollar bailouts failing to save a thousand incoming layoffs, the industry is desperate for real customers — not more subsidies, handouts, or political promises. So he asked the people who know the stakes best: the workers themselves, heading into their early-morning shift.

It didn’t take long to see where they stood. One after another, workers told Ezra the same thing: a pipeline built with Algoma steel would be “a perfect idea,” “great for the community,” “good for Canadians,” and exactly the kind of real, long-term demand the mill needs. Many had no time for the politics that killed Northern Gateway, Energy East, and Keystone XL — projects that together could have poured billions into this industry. Their view was grounded in something simpler: pipelines are made of steel, Algoma makes steel and Canada needs both.

Only one passer-by pushed back, not on the pipeline idea, but on Rebel News. Even he conceded that a pipeline might be “a good point.” His concern was that the debate around tariffs, bailouts, and layoffs had already become too politicized. But that’s precisely the problem: the situation is political. Tariffs were political. The green conversion demands placed on Algoma were political. The $500 million in public funds were deeply political. To pretend otherwise is fantasy.

And if a company wants enormous public support, it shouldn’t recoil when the public, through journalists, asks questions. Algoma management may not like scrutiny, but workers clearly welcome an honest conversation about real solutions.

The security team didn’t share that enthusiasm. After ordering us off property — twice — and calling the police without evidence we’d trespassed, it became clear that the corporation prefers public money without public accountability.

GUEST: Alexa Lavoie's report from on the ground in Guadeloupe investigating the Christmas tragedy that took place.