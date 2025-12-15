The massacre of Jews by muslim jihadists at Bondi Beach is a tragic warning — will Canada be next?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Article written by Rebel News Staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra delivers a stark warning after the horrific terrorist massacre at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach.

During a public Hanukkah celebration attended by many local Australian Jewish families, two Muslim migrants — a father and son from Pakistan — opened fire, murdering at least 16 people and wounding dozens more.

It was the deadliest anti-Jewish terror attack Australia has seen in decades — and it didn’t happen in a war zone, but in one of the world’s most peaceful, beautiful cities.

This massacre was not an isolated incident, but rather the predictable result of years of government policies allowing Jew hatred in the streets.

But it wasn't just the pro-Hamas protests that brought Australia to the point of murdering Jews, lighting a menorah. It was also more universal policies, the type of politics that Canada knows all too well:



• Mass, unvetted immigration from extremist regions

• Political and media tolerance for open Hamas support

• Laws that disarm law-abiding citizens while empowering criminals

• Police and politicians who refuse to name Islamist terror for what it is

Australia, like Canada, has aligned itself symbolically with Hamas, refused to crack down on extremist networks, and criminalized self-defence — leaving Jewish communities exposed and undefended. Instead of confronting Islamic extremism, Australia’s leaders are already blaming “right-wing extremism” and calling for more gun control.

So, we have to ask: if these conditions produced a massacre in Sydney, why wouldn’t they produce one in Toronto, Montreal, or Ottawa?

Guns are not the problem.

Importing jihad is.



Australia has some of the strictest gun laws in the world. Terrorists don’t care.



If law-abiding locals had been armed yesterday, fewer Jews would be dead today.



Gun control failed.

Immigration reform is the answer. https://t.co/4N1hHKPFSE — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 15, 2025

This episode is a warning — not just for Jews, but for all Canadians, Brits, and Americans in the Western world. If a country refuses to change direction, it will eventually arrive at its destination.

Watch tonight’s episode to understand what just happened in Australia — and why Canada may be closer than we think.