Fascism is alive and well in Justin Trudeau's Canada

Legal checks and balances protected individual rights from government overreach. For a while it worked, but now the rule of law is fading.

Ezra Levant
  |   December 27, 2024

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a longform interview with Bruce Pardy, a Queen's University Law Professor, on the state of Canada's legal system.

After centuries of struggle and democratic reform, the rule of law replaced the tyranny of kings. We established checks and balances that protected individual rights from government overreach. For a while it worked, but now the rule of law is fading. 

Pardy suggests our governments no longer respect Charter limitations that restrained their thirst for power. "The people who rule us now share a belief [that] the proper role of the state is to manage ... the people," he told Rebel News. "And and the checks and balances are not checking and balancing each other anymore."

The law professor says the courts make decisions that are not in accordance with what we believe our Constitution says.

We suffer under the tyranny of an administrative state ruled by unelected bureaucrats, claimed Pardy, who he describes as "people you can't get rid of."

Canada's Charter simply moves power from place to place instead of taking it away on behalf of the people. "You can't vote them out. They'll outlast you," Pardy said of the country's unelected powerbrokers.

"I've called this the coming [of] state singularity," he continues, "that moment when state and society become indistinguishable."

"The state has taken over the job of shaping society to such an extent that it's ... difficult to know where it begins and ends, and that that includes taking commerce, markets and companies under its wing. That's the definition of ... fascism."

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-12-27 20:58:19 -0500 Flag
    Free speech shows who’s wise and who’s otherwise. People must be free to speak but not threaten violence or death. I should be free, as an example, to say I hate Martians but not that people should kill or hurt them. And people should be free to disagree with me. Sadly, cancel culture is stifling opinions which contradict their ideas. That’s bullying.