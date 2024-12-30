Rupa Subramanya: Free speech in Canada 'weak,' facing 'draconian' Online Harms bill
'This is the kind of stuff that you see in authoritarian, tinpot dictatorships in the Third World,' Subramanya said. 'Now... it's taking root here in a way that I never even expected.'
GUEST: Rupa Subramanya, columnist, investigative reporter, and writer for The Free Press.
Tonight, a feature interview with Rupa Subramanya, one of Canada's most independent journalists. Rupa joins Ezra to discuss Canada-US relations, the rise of multiculturalism in Canada and its dangers from the Khalistani, and the state of free press in the West.
Rupa Subramanya is a unique voice in journalism. We started following her years ago and were delighted when the National Post made her a columnist. Then, she started a podcast with our friends at True North. More recently, she was snapped up by Barry Weiss's leading independent media company, The Free Press. She was one of the few journalists who actually just went on the street and talked to the truckers in the 2022 Freedom Convoy, giving them an opportunity to explain who they were and why they were there. We're delighted to hear her insights tonight.
