Rupa Subramanya: Free speech in Canada 'weak,' facing 'draconian' Online Harms bill

'This is the kind of stuff that you see in authoritarian, tinpot dictatorships in the Third World,' Subramanya said. 'Now... it's taking root here in a way that I never even expected.'

Ezra Levant
  |   December 30, 2024

GUEST: Rupa Subramanya, columnist, investigative reporter, and writer for The Free Press

Tonight, a feature interview with Rupa Subramanya, one of Canada's most independent journalists. Rupa joins Ezra to discuss Canada-US relations, the rise of multiculturalism in Canada and its dangers from the Khalistani, and the state of free press in the West. 

Rupa Subramanya is a unique voice in journalism. We started following her years ago and were delighted when the National Post made her a columnist. Then, she started a podcast with our friends at True North. More recently, she was snapped up by Barry Weiss's leading independent media company, The Free Press. She was one of the few journalists who actually just went on the street and talked to the truckers in the 2022 Freedom Convoy, giving them an opportunity to explain who they were and why they were there. We're delighted to hear her insights tonight. 

Please donate to help Rebel News fight back against Justin Trudeau's draconian censorship regime!

The Liberals still say they’re committed to bringing in censorship. Bill C-63 would create unprecedented censorship agencies, investigate your online posts, and even impose hate speech restraining orders before words are spoken. Rebel News has fought Trudeau’s censorship in courts across Canada, spending over $500,000 on free speech lawyers this year alone. To protect freedom of speech, we’re ready to challenge this law the moment it passes. If you believe in standing up to this censorship, please chip in to our legal defence fund and join the 75,000+ Canadians who have signed our petition. We have to fight this — if we don’t, the law will be used to silence us, and to silence you, too.

  • Ruth Bard
    commented 2024-12-30 22:07:07 -0500 Flag
    If Trump wants a 51st state we should offer him everything south of 49, all the way across. Maybe trade it for the Alaska panhandle. That way we get rid of Toronto, Montreal, OTTAWA, Victoria, and any number of other leftist cesspools in return for a vast tract of pristine wilderness. What’s not to like?
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-12-30 21:17:42 -0500 Flag
    How nice to see Rupa again! I missed her since she left True North Canada.

    And it’s Trudeau’s dad who started all this multicultural crapola. I don’t remember much politically before that but Canada was way different in the 60s. Even the CBC had a few good shows on radio and television.