Trump avoids Canada's premiers in latest excursion to White House

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a day in the life of Donald Trump—through Canadian eyes. Canada's 13 premiers attempt to lobby the president and fail in spectacular fashion.

"It’s also three months too late, but I suppose better late than never," Ezra said. "I mean, it was back in November when Donald Trump first announced that he wanted the borders sealed by Canada and Mexico by the day of his inauguration or there’d be hell to pay."

"Trudeau jotted down there for a dinner, and came back up to Canada, and really did nothing. There’s no way he could muster 10,000 border guards ... and he hasn’t [named the cartels as terrorist entities]," continued the media personality.

"President Trump is probably one of the best negotiators in the world, but we need to sit down," Ontario Premier Doug Ford tells reporters during a trip to Washington after the US imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. pic.twitter.com/jw43HYCHvQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 11, 2025

President Trump has delayed tariffs twice—once on inauguration day January 21 and again last Monday, February 3. However, he punished Canadian steel and aluminum manufacturers this week with 25% import levies.

"It’s obvious why—he [Trudeau] genuinely doesn’t want to do anything Trump asks him to do," Ezra said. "He certainly doesn’t want to crack down on illegal migration—he’s the guy who wrote the tweet that launched Roxham Road, remember."

The outgoing Prime Minister later acknowledged his immigration plan needed to be reworked. Less permanent and temporary residents, but still no plans to deport 4.9 million temporary residents between now and December.

Premier Legault says "there's not much risk" of US tariffs harming Quebec's aluminum industry, suggesting the province could find a "balance" by selling to "Europe and Asia."



"I think the risk is for Mr Trump, because ... Quebec supplies 60% of their needs." pic.twitter.com/xB64j9KEbV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 12, 2025

Trudeau also doesn’t want to crack down on illegal drugs—he’s the guy who legalized hard drugs, and is pushing so-called “safe injection sites”. He doesn’t want to do these things for Trump; because he likes fighting Trump.

"Ultimately, the president did not meet with the premiers yesterday," said Ezra. "Ontario’s Doug Ford tried to obscure that, by not naming who they met with. B.C.’s David Eby was more candid — they met with some staff."

"Now, there’s nothing wrong with meeting with White House staff. But it’s like going to an office somewhere and being told you don’t have an appointment, so will you leave a message with the receptionist and they’ll pass it on. It is sort of pitiful, actually."