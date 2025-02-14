JD Vance calls out enemies of free speech in Europe

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance speaks truth to power in Europe—and their elites didn't like it.

The Munich Security Conference, which is sort of like NATO sprinkled with a dash of Davos, set a different tone than years past.

Globalist boogeymen like George Soros spoke there in past years, but now, there's a new sheriff in town. Though Donald Trump did not attend, his vice president went as the keynote speaker.

"You don't have to be a general or a politician to go there," said Ezra, who notes participants often sow chaos which they later profit from.

WATCH: @GlennBeck and @EzraLevant discuss @ElonMusk's positive impact on freedom of speech and freedom of the press. "The harder you push him, the harder he'll fight," says Beck. pic.twitter.com/kXTShHa8rE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 15, 2024

"He [Vance] said the enemy was within," continued Ezra. "He talked about Romania and how its democratic vote was blocked by self-righteous people, [as well as] Germany's attempt to block a right-of-centre populist surge from Alternative for Deutschland (AfD)."

Vance also talked about digital censorship and democratic values, expressing concern over the suspension of civil liberties across Europe, including independent newspapers, political parties and even some churches.

"A lot of Europeans love free speech, but half of Europe's politicians want to get Elon Musk because the free speech he allows others to use [is critical] of the European Union," Ezra said.

Europe's elitist cabal loathes America for its love of freedom, peace and security—the exact opposite of what Europe's mainstream now embodies.