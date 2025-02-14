JD Vance calls out enemies of free speech in Europe

Vance talked about digital censorship and democratic values, expressing concern over the suspension of civil liberties across Europe.

Ezra Levant
  |   February 14, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   3 Comments

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance speaks truth to power in Europeand their elites didn't like it.

The Munich Security Conference, which is sort of like NATO sprinkled with a dash of Davos, set a different tone than years past. 

Globalist boogeymen like George Soros spoke there in past years, but now, there's a new sheriff in town. Though Donald Trump did not attend, his vice president went as the keynote speaker.

"You don't have to be a general or a politician to go there," said Ezra, who notes participants often sow chaos which they later profit from. 

"He [Vance] said the enemy was within," continued Ezra. "He talked about Romania and how its democratic vote was blocked by self-righteous people, [as well as] Germany's attempt to block a right-of-centre populist surge from Alternative for Deutschland (AfD)."

Vance also talked about digital censorship and democratic values, expressing concern over the suspension of civil liberties across Europe, including independent newspapers, political parties and even some churches.

"A lot of Europeans love free speech, but half of Europe's politicians want to get Elon Musk because the free speech he allows others to use [is critical] of the European Union," Ezra said.

Europe's elitist cabal loathes America for its love of freedom, peace and security—the exact opposite of what Europe's mainstream now embodies.

  • Don Hrehirchek
    commented 2025-02-14 21:06:20 -0500 Flag
    You got that correct Bruce A. I doubt that the lieberal faithful are even aware of what could happen to them and Canada If Carney is pm.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-02-14 20:50:58 -0500 Flag
    What a sad anniversary. Even so, it changed Canadian politics and Trudeau never recovered his poll numbers. Now, of course, we must let everybody know that Mark (carbon tax) Carney is far more dangerous than Trudeau.
  • Don Hrehirchek
    commented 2025-02-14 20:44:11 -0500 Flag
    Just will fall on deaf ears .Can not educate anybody who does not want to be educated.