Rebel News covers the U.K.'s fight for free speech

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the battle for freedom reigns on in London, England, home to some of the world's most contentious fights for free speech.

"I'm here for a number of reasons," said Ezra, including an visit attempt to political prisoner Tommy Robinson. That was unfortunately denied. "His rights are being removed, including his rights to see visitors."

"It's a reminder of the challenges those who speak out face, with Tommy enduring solitary confinement while being detained as what amounts to a political prisoner."

Rebel News also visited the ARC Conference, a counter to the globalist shilling that takes place at the World Economic Forum each year. "That's Jordan Peterson's amazing conference of freedom minded people from the UK, America, Europe and Canada, too," Ezra said.

Dozens of like-minded organizations came together as part of the U.K.'s largest freedom gathering to counter the modern censorship agenda.

Ezra also provides live updates for Tommy Robinson's latest hearing, this time on bogus charges under the draconian Terrorism Act.