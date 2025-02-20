NEVER FORGET: Gazan 'civilians' kidnapped, tortured, and murdered innocent Israelis

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Hamas sends the remains of hostages back to Israel, including children.

Most of the people who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, were not officially from Hamas. They were "civilians" in Gaza, who came along for the murder, rape, torture, and kidnapping.

More than a thousand Jews—and non-Jewish Israelis, too—were murdered that day. But the "greatest" achievement of Hamas, according to them and Iran’s Ayatollahs, was the seizure of more than 200 hostages, including children.

"They phoned back to Gaza to tell their friends and family that they carried out an intifada against Jews, using the kidnappees as human shields," said Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant.

Trudeau wants to import Gazan refugees into Canada. Is it a good idea, given 75% support Hamas?@TheMenzoid tours the 'No Gaza Refugees' billboard truck in downtown Toronto, and hears what residents think about Canada's plan to take in more refugees.



➡️➡️https://t.co/6KPFpaal43 pic.twitter.com/dxuCthWINh — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 28, 2024

The depth of their depravity knows no bounds as they also use Gazans as human shields. Almost every school or hospital sits on top of a Hamas base.

The terrorists win either way—either the Israelis don’t attack them, because they don’t want to hurt civilians, or the Israelis do attack them, and Hamas wins a PR victory against the Jewish state.

The war crime, legally, is on the terrorists of course. But tell that to the CBC or the BBC or TikTok’s propaganda mill.

Meanwhile, 11 Gazan families are suing Canada for "exposure to life-threatening and inhumane conditions" brought about by prolonged delays to the visa applications of 53 people, including 27 babies and children.

"Yeah, no. We have to send them all back," said Ezra, clarifying they would "murder our babies too, if they get the chance."

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano discusses Trudeau borrowing billions to build a high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City.