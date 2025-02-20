NEVER FORGET: Gazan 'civilians' kidnapped, tortured, and murdered innocent Israelis

Most of the people who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023 were "civilians" in Gaza who came along for the murder, rape, torture, and kidnapping.

Ezra Levant
  |   February 20, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   5 Comments

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant ShowHamas sends the remains of hostages back to Israel, including children. 

Most of the people who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, were not officially from Hamas. They were "civilians" in Gaza, who came along for the murder, rape, torture, and kidnapping.

More than a thousand Jews—and non-Jewish Israelis, too—were murdered that day. But the "greatest" achievement of Hamas, according to them and Iran’s Ayatollahs, was the seizure of more than 200 hostages, including children.

"They phoned back to Gaza to tell their friends and family that they carried out an intifada against Jews, using the kidnappees as human shields," said Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant.

The depth of their depravity knows no bounds as they also use Gazans as human shields. Almost every school or hospital sits on top of a Hamas base.

The terrorists win either way—either the Israelis don’t attack them, because they don’t want to hurt civilians, or the Israelis do attack them, and Hamas wins a PR victory against the Jewish state.

The war crime, legally, is on the terrorists of course. But tell that to the CBC or the BBC or TikTok’s propaganda mill.

Meanwhile, 11 Gazan families are suing Canada for "exposure to life-threatening and inhumane conditions" brought about by prolonged delays to the visa applications of 53 people, including 27 babies and children.

"Yeah, no. We have to send them all back," said Ezra, clarifying they would "murder our babies too, if they get the chance."

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano discusses Trudeau borrowing billions to build a high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City.

COMMENTS

Showing 5 Comments

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-02-20 22:35:24 -0500 Flag
    Regarding the high-speed monorail, Trudeau has delusions of adequacy.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-02-20 22:34:09 -0500 Flag
    For every dead Israeli, send back the same number of DEAD Palestinian prisoners. Then again, the death cultists wouldn’t get the message. These people can’t be reasoned with. They’re thoroughly brainwashed. In their twisted minds, what they did to Israeli citizens was righteous as they’re all combatants. Such is the satanic power of their evil hearts.

    And our misleaders are also to blame. They give hearty approval to what Hamas did. No wonder our home-grown terrorists feel so bold. Killing Jews has become socially acceptable. Is it any wonder that we have slurs and death threats thrown at Jews weekly?

    And why are we doubling funds to the CBC? They’re the ones with systemic racism against Jews. Pascale St. Onge has zero understanding of how FEW folks watch that government propaganda outlet. Remember that “misinformation” and “disinformation” are code for whatever the hard left Carney Liberals don’t want the masses to know.
  • Peter Wrenshall
    commented 2025-02-20 21:38:33 -0500 Flag
    I am beginning to think that the only solution for Gaza is a Carthaginian one.
  • Paul Scofield
    commented 2025-02-20 21:10:21 -0500 Flag
    The Canadian government would be insane to allow any “refugees” from Gaza into the country. There is a reason most Arab countries in the Middle East will not allow Gazans to settle within their borders.
  • Susan Ashbrook
    commented 2025-02-20 21:00:06 -0500 Flag
    How fast will this high speed train travel in winter?